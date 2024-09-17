10 New Queer Science Fiction Books, from Cozy to Cataclysmic

There are so many excellent queer SFF books coming out every week, but the sheer number of fantasy books can make it hard to find the new queer science fiction releases. That’s why I have put together a round-up of the most exciting new queer science fiction books of 2024. This is in no way a complete list! I had trouble narrowing it down to just these ten, but these are some of the biggest and most exciting new queer sci-fi books out this year.

We’ve got all kinds of subgenres represented, from sci-fi romance and sci-fantasy to cozy sci-fi and horror sci-fi. There are nonbinary main characters, sapphic romances, trans heroines, and a toxic queer polycule. I’ve split this list into full-length new queer science fiction novels and bite-sized new queer science fiction novellas — there are so many excellent sci-fi novellas out this year, and they’re perfect for squeezing onto your TBR before 2024 ends.