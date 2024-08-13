Pocket Worlds, Pie, and More of This Week’s Best SFF New Releases

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

I always love a good “Take me to your readers” graphic. I mean, it has really improved upon the boring old original phrase “Take me to your leaders.” Plus, it’s shiny! $4-$6.

Ryka Aoki’s Light from Uncommon Stars gave us aliens and donuts; this cozy, queer new novel is serving up aliens and pie! When pie aficionado Denver Bryant sees a UFO explode in the skies of his small town, Muddy Gap, he can’t believe it. But what’s even weirder is that no one else in town knows what he’s talking about. It becomes increasingly obvious to Denver that the whole town might be having close encounters of the third kind. As he starts documenting the town’s weirdness, he’ll have to figure out how to save his own life when the town won’t let him leave. Fortunately, he has the company of a handsome bartender.

In this dazzling novella, it’s the future, and humans have discovered pocket worlds. Pocket worlds are hidden, alternate versions of our reality, and people can now visit them. Of course, corporations immediately figured out a way to exploit the discovery, take control of them, and make as much money as they could. Raquel is a disgraced archeologist, living with her estranged wife’s pocket world on a chain around her neck. Can Raquel figure out how to get her life back on track — in any world?

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa This is out in paperback this week and a big hit with several Rioters! In this debut space opera, a scribe dreaming of changing careers and expanding her tea business is dragged into a failed war when her lover is murdered, and her sibling is captured by soldiers. Enitan must take her tea and infiltrate the capital — steeping with the enemy, if you will — in order to exact her revenge and free her sibling.

Zero Stars, Do Not Recommend by MJ Wassmer This recent satirical post-apocalyptic adventure gets five stars! Dan and his girlfriend, Mara, are among the first guests at a new luxury resort in the Bahamas when the sun burns out. Yep, you read that right: the sun goes out, plunging the island into grayness. With no way to communicate with the world or get off the island, things quickly descend into chaos as temperatures drop. And very soon, the one thousand vacationers find that even in an apocalypse, social status and classism rule. Can Dan the Everyday Man step up and be a Hero?

You might have noticed that I’m not Alex, who usually helms this SFF recommendation ship. While Alex is away at Glasgow Worldcon, I’m going to be beaming books into your brains for the next two weeks.

That’s it for me today, star bits. I talk about books pretty much nonstop (when I’m not reading them), and you can hear me make lots of adjectives about them on the BR podcast All the Books! and in our New Books newsletter.

