24 of the Best LGBTQ Books Out This Week

Caro De Robertis is a beloved author of queer lit, including Cantoras. In their newest book, they retell the Greek myth of Psyche and Eros. Psyche is tied to a rock by her father to be sacrificed to the gods, but Eros — the nonbinary deity of desire — saves her instead, hiding her in an idyllic palace. There, they fall in love during the nights they spend together, though Eros must fly off every morning. But Psyche begins to doubt Eros, forcing them into a reckoning that could change the worlds of gods and mortals.

There are actually two queer retellings of the Psyche and Eros myth out this week, so also check out Oath of Fire by K Arsenault Rivera!