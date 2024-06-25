8 New LGBTQ Books Out This Week to Add To Your Pride TBR
Speaking of the best bookish content, Pride month might be almost over, but the new queer books just keep coming! This week, we have literary fiction about immigration and mental health, a sapphic reality TV show romance novel, a bisexual Filipino fantasy novel, a trans sci-fi take on Alice In Wonderland, and more!
New LGBTQ Releases This Week
Hombrecito by Santiago Jose Sanchez (Queer Fiction)
When the main character of Hombrecito arrives in Miami from Colombia with his mother, he embraces his new home and the chance to be openly queer. But the move also comes with loss, like his absent father being in another country, and his mother having to work as a waitress despite being a doctor. Their relationship becomes complicated as she seems to disappear from his life. As an adult, he moves to New York. Then, his mother invites him to visit Colombia with her, where he learns more about her secrets and how she became the person she is now.
Please Stop Trying to Leave Me by Alana Saab (Sapphic Fiction)
Norma just needs to finish one last chapter to complete her manuscript, but she can’t seem to do it. She’s pretty sure that god is sending her signs through social media that breaking up with her girlfriend is the answer to finding that last story. Her girlfriend, as well as her therapist — who diagnosed her with Depersonalization/Derealization Disorder — disagrees. Norma’s attempt to write has her questioning everything she thought she knew about love and life, and she can’t seem to decide if her girlfriend is her manuscript’s savior or just human. This looks like an absorbing and unsettling story that Ruth Madievsky, author of All-Night Pharmacy, calls a “must-read for anyone who has ever white-knuckled their way through the wilderness of their own mind.”
Hot Summer by Elle Everhart (F/F Romance)
I’ve been loving this influx of sapphic reality TV romances recently (Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulsen, Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales, D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding by Chencia C. Higgins, etc.). This one follows Cas, whose company has partnered with her favorite reality TV show, Hot Summer, and she’s going to be a contestant. All she has to do is charm the voting audience and she’ll secure a promotion. There’s just one little problem: her fellow contestant Ada, who is sincere in looking for a relationship and seems to like Cas’s real personality better than her TV persona, putting her plan at risk.
Saints of Storm and Sorrow by Gabriella Buba (Bisexual Woman Fantasy)
By day, María Lunurin is a devoted nun serving the colonizers of Aynila. What they don’t know, though, is that she is also a powerful stormcaller for the Aynilan goddess Anitun Tabu. This deception has allowed her to build a family with her lover Catalina as they both care for Cat’s younger sister. But the goddess is angry at being slighted. María reaches out to Alon for help, who is a member of the most powerful family in Aynila, but his love for her means María is soon caught between Catalina, Alon, and a vengeful goddess.
Unexploded Remnants by Elaine Gallagher (Trans Woman Sci-Fi Novella)
After a devastating war, trans woman Alice is the last human alive. That war threatens to reignite when Alice finds an AI personality in an ancient data core that controls a dormant weapons system, and convincing it that the war is over isn’t going well. Alice travels across the known universe in search of answers and aid, knowing that if the AI falls into the wrong hands, this could destroy the tenuous peace that was so hard-earned. This is a trans, sci-fi reinvention of Alice in Wonderland!
Sleep Like Death by Kalynn Bayron (Bisexual Girl YA Fantasy)
From the author of Cinderella is Dead and This Poison Heart comes another sapphic fairy tale-inspired YA fantasy! Eve has been training her whole life to fight the Knight that tore her family apart — along with many other families in the queendom. Her powers allow her to draw weapons from nature, and her training has honed her skills over the years. Her 17th birthday should mean the culmination of all that training, but as the day approaches, Eve’s mother begins acting strangely, speaking into a mirror. Then, the Knight’s messenger reveals a secret about Eve’s past that changes everything.
Six of Sorrow by Amanda Linsmeier (Sapphic YA Horror)
Sixteen years ago, in their small town, six girls were born on the same day. They grew up as inseparable friends, until Iz was abandoned by all but one of them: Reuel. On their 16th birthday, though, Reuel disappears for two days and comes back sick, with no memory of the time she was gone. The six of them come back together to find answers, but then another one of them disappears…
The Pale Queen by Ethan M. Aldridge (Queer Middle Grade Fantasy Graphic Novel)
I love this art style, so as soon as I saw this cover, I added it to my TBR. Agatha is an aspiring astronomer who catches the attention of the mysterious Lady, who introduces her to a magical world hidden beside her village. There, she meets a new friend who warns her the Lady is not what she appears to be, and soon Agatha is searching for a way to save her village from the Lady’s machinations.
