The 20 Best New Queer Books Out in September 2024

I’ve been writing about queer books for over a decade, and in that time, I’ve seen the popularity and availability of queer books explode. It’s been incredible to watch. We still have a long way to go, especially when it comes to representing the whole alphabet of queer identities and intersectionalities, but we’ve made a lot of progress. In fact, it’s become harder and harder to keep up with new queer books because there are just so many of them. I haven’t given up yet, though, so here are 20 of the most exciting new queer books out in September 2024.
I had trouble narrowing it down to just these; there are so many great new queer books out this month. If you want to keep up with them, sign up for the Our Queerest Shelves newsletter to get queer book recommendations in your inbox, including round-ups of new releases.
This month, we have everything from lesbian literary fiction to gay historical fiction, bisexual romance, trans women fantasy, sapphic polyamorous sci-fi horror, and so much more. This is a big month for new queer romance books, so I’ve included quite a few of those. These are arranged roughly by genre, so there should be something for everyone. Let’s dive in!
New Queer Books Out in September 2024
My Lesbian Novel by Renee Gladman (Sept 17)
This metafictional literary novel is told through an interview with an author writing a lesbian romance. While the narrator reflects on the genre in this interview, these musings are interspersed with a lesbian romance story.
What I Know About You by Éric Chacour, translated by Pablo Strauss (Sept 24)
This M/M historical fiction title follows Tarek from growing up in 1960s Cairo to living in Montreal in the 2000s. At the same time as the Six-Day War and the assassination of President Anwar Sadat are happening in Egypt, Tarek’s life turns upside down for a different reason — he meets Ali. Then, in the 2000s, Tarek discovers someone is writing to and about him, unburying the past he tried to leave behind.
Fall for Him by Andie Burke (Sept 3)
Dylan didn’t make a great impression on his downstairs neighbor — flooding the apartment, which sent him crashing through into Derek’s apartment, will do that. Now, Dylan is trying to fix the damage himself in a burst of ADHD hyperfixation, sleeping on Derek’s couch until it’s done. But the close proximity is making it harder for them to ignore the sexual tension beneath their grudge. Also, Derek is secretly taking care of a dog that is a banned breed, and the pup is on the back cover! I’m sold.
The Lovers by Rebekah Faubion (Sept 24)
Julia is planning a wedding that has her ex-girlfriend in the wedding party, which is awkward enough — and then Kit shows up: the woman who broke her heart as a teenager. Kit is a tarot reader hired for this wedding, and she’s always had a crush on Julia. Her cards say they’re twin flames, destined to be together, and the cards have never been wrong before…
Love and Sportsball by Meka James (Sept 24)
Everything is going well for Khadijah: she finally landed a job as an athletic trainer for a basketball team, and she just had an unforgettable fling with a beautiful stranger. Then, she turns up to her first day on the job and finds out that stranger is Shae, one of the players on the team. Khadijah is determined to keep things professional, but Shae’s flirting is making that very difficult.
Karaoke Queen by Dominic Lim (Sept 17)
Aaron’s karaoke bar needs a miracle to stay in business — and in walks internet-famous drag queen Regina Moon Dee. Her performances are just what Aaron needs, but what he doesn’t know is that behind the makeup is his childhood sweetheart, Rex. Rex is going to great lengths to keep his identity secret, but it’s time for him to stop dividing himself into his legal assistant day life and drag queen nightlife — and only then will he have a shot at pursuing the one who got away.
The Dating Countdown by N.G. Peltier (Sept 26)
Speaking of the one who got away, Remi has always regretted letting the relationship between her and Maxine end on bad terms when they were teenagers. But now Maxine is divorced and back in town, and Remi is determined to pick up where they left off. Maxine is a mom now, though, and hesitant to commit, so they decide to go on ten friend dates together first. The only problem? They keep resetting the count because they can’t keep their hands off each other.
The Seemingly Impossible Love Life of Amanda Dean by Ann Rose (Sept 17)
Amanda Dean is a bisexual disaster who is getting ready for her wedding — but is this really “the one”? She looks back on all her previous relationships to decide if it’s worth opening herself up to her heart being broken again, or if she should run now.
The Ending Fire (The Ending Fire #3) by Saara El-Arifi (Sept 10)
Okay, enough romance! Here is the epic conclusion to the sapphic fantasy trilogy that started with The Final Strife. There will be war, rebellions, new gods, and a fire to end it all. This is inspired by African and Arab mythology.
The Sapling Cage by Margaret Killjoy (Sept 24)
And once you finish that trilogy, why not start this one? In the kingdom where Lorel lives, the trees are dying off, and there are rumors that witches are doing it. Despite that, Lorel wants nothing more than to become a witch — but only women can, and she is afraid she’ll be rejected for being trans. When she goes in disguise in place of her best friend, she learns magic and fights back against the threats closing in on the kingdom — but she also worries that she’ll lose everything if her secret comes out. This looks like a great pick for fans of Her Majesty’s Royal Coven by Juno Dawson!
A Dark and Drowning Tide by Allison Saft (Sept 17)
In this sapphic fantasy romance, Lorelei is a folklorist on an expedition with six other nobles sent by the king to find a fabled spring that will grant him power. When their leader is murdered in her quarters, though, each member of the expedition becomes a suspect. Lorelei will have to team up with her academic rival Sylvia to find the culprit before they strike again. As Lorelai and Sylvia work together, their feelings for each other grow, and they uncover secrets that have them questioning whether this kingdom is worth saving.
Lucy Undying by Kiersten White (Sept 10)
Honestly, this sapphic take on Lucy Westenra from Dracula rocketed up my TBR when I saw this Instagram post from the author: “Every time I get a one-star review for LUCY UNDYING because it’s a sapphic love story at its undead heart, I only become more powerful. Growing up secretly queer while Mormon didn’t destroy me, nothing can.”
This World is Not Yours by Kemi Ashing-Giwa (Sept 10)
I’m a simple reader: I hear “toxic queer polycule horror novella in space,” and that book immediately goes on my TBR. Amera escaped her abusive (and murderous) family, and now she’s joining the New Belaforme colonization project alongside her fiancée Vinh and childhood friend Jesse. But this new world comes with complications: it produces a “self-cleaning” mechanism called the Gray. The scientists assure them it only attacks invasive organisms, but when a rival colony arrives, the three find themselves battling them, the Gray — and each other, as jealousy overtakes them.
We Came to Welcome You by Vincent Tirado (Sept 3)
Another queer horror novel out today is We Came to Welcome You, the adult debut from the author of Burn Down, Rise Up. Sol and her wife Alice just bought a house in the gated community of Maneless Grove, but Sol is suspicious: on top of the constant microaggressions, there’s also the weirdly pushy HOA and their complicated contract. Then, she starts seeing doors and stairs shift around the house. Alice thinks she’s drinking too much and acting erratically, but when Sol discovers a journal from the previous owner, she realizes how they got this house so cheap.
Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White (Sept 3)
I loved The Spirit Bares Its Teeth, so I had to pick up Andrew Joseph White’s newest. This is a YA thriller about Miles Abernathy, a trans autistic teenager caught in a generational feud between his family — who fought for the miners’ union — and the sheriff’s family. Trying to get justice left Miles beaten nearly to death by the sheriff’s son, and when he wakes up in the hospital, he sees the ghost of his dead ancestor, Saint Abernathy. This is a brutal, bloody, political thriller that will stick with me. Miles is also on the aromantic spectrum.
Spells to Forget Us by Aislinn Brophy (Sept 17)
You might remember Aislinn Brophy’s name from their first sapphic YA fantasy book, How To Succeed in Witchcraft, and now they’re back with another! In this bisexual/lesbian F/F YA fantasy, Luna is a witch, so when she and her non-magical girlfriend Aoife break up, she’s obligated by law to cast a spell so that Aoife won’t remember their time together. But the spell goes wrong, and they both forget…and start dating again, caught in a loop. Are they doomed to keep breaking up, or do they belong together?
Celestial Monsters (The Sunbearer Duology #2) by Aiden Thomas (Sept 3)
It’s finally time for book two of this gay trans YA fantasy duology from the author of Cemetery Boys! This highly anticipated sequel will have these semidioses fighting monsters, defying gods, and — hopefully — saving the world from eternal night.
Old Wounds by Logan-Ashley Kisner (Sept 10)
Erin and Max are two trans teens on a road trip to California — until they are stranded in a small Kentucky town. The locals think they’re in luck: they’ve been looking for a girl to sacrifice to the monster in the woods. But Erin and Max are not going down without a fight.
Mismatched: A Modern Graphic Retelling of Emma by Anne Camlin, illustrated by Isadora Zeferino (Sept 3)
This queer YA graphic novel retelling Emma looks absolutely adorable. Evan is an Instagram influencer who loves playing matchmaker, but when he ignores his friend Davi’s advice about setting up the new transfer student, the ensuing drama soon spirals out of control.
Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known by George M. Johnson, illustrated by Charly Palmer (Sept 24)
Finally, we have new queer YA nonfiction from the author of All Boys Aren’t Blue and We Are Not Broken. This essay collection discusses the queer and Black icons of the Harlem Renaissance, accompanied by illustrations by Charly Palmer.
