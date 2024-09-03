The 20 Best New Queer Books Out in September 2024

I’ve been writing about queer books for over a decade, and in that time, I’ve seen the popularity and availability of queer books explode. It’s been incredible to watch. We still have a long way to go, especially when it comes to representing the whole alphabet of queer identities and intersectionalities, but we’ve made a lot of progress. In fact, it’s become harder and harder to keep up with new queer books because there are just so many of them. I haven’t given up yet, though, so here are 20 of the most exciting new queer books out in September 2024.

I had trouble narrowing it down to just these; there are so many great new queer books out this month. If you want to keep up with them, sign up for the Our Queerest Shelves newsletter to get queer book recommendations in your inbox, including round-ups of new releases.