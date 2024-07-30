8 Queer Books Out This Week To Add To Your TBR

Last week, I asked you which 2024 queer book I should read next, and the results are in. The book that got the highest votes was Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo, which was very convenient for me, because I already had it out from the library! (Though, it is already overdue…) I’m a few chapters in and am intrigued, though I can see how the writing style is controversial: it’s quite matter-of-fact and sometimes feels abrupt. The concept is strong, though, so I’m on board to see what happens next.

Now, I have a few of the most exciting new queer books out this week to share with you. It’s the fifth Tuesday in a month, which generally means there are fewer new releases — the biggest releases tend to be on the first Tuesday of the month. While there aren’t a ton of queer books out today (there isn’t a bonus list of more like I usually have), the titles that are out are top-notch, from queer love in Iran to a sapphic historical mystery set during the Harlem Renaissance to an F/F space opera, essays by a renowned trans writer, queer YA horror, and more.