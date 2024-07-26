New Books + New SFF to Preorder ASAP: July 26, 2024

Alex Acks is a writer, geologist, and sharp-dressed sir. They've written for Six to Start and been published in Strange Horizons, Lightspeed, Shimmer, Daily Science Fiction, and more. Alex lives in Denver with their two furry little bastards, where they twirl their mustache, watch movies, and bike. Twitter: @katsudonburi Website: katsudon.net

Happy Friday, shipmates! It’s Alex, and today I have for you a couple new releases for the week, and a couple of releases that you might just want to smash the pre-order button on because they are exciting.

I’m also going to take this opportunity to wheeze about a book I just finished reading: A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur. Historical detective fiction in Korea with a bonus enemies-to-lovers romance? Sign me the heck up. So of course I’ve grabbed her other books, and so far, I can also report that The Red Palace is dang good as well. Definitely check them out if historical fiction with a hint of romance is your thing—or maybe even if it’s not. (I thought the first book was going to be fantasy-ish, and it… really wasn’t. And I don’t even care.)