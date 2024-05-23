5 New LGBTQ YA and Children’s Books Out This Week!
This was a huge new releases week, at least when it comes to LGBTQ books, so I had to split it into two lists. On Tuesday, I wrote about ten of the most exciting adult queer books out this week, including a friends-to-rivals-to-lovers F/F bowling romance and a queer sci-fi mystery that’s Knives Out in Space with a Parasite twist. Today, I have five new queer YA and children’s books out this week, including a nonbinary YA serial killer thriller, a gay kid at the family pizzeria, a Pride picture book, and more. Let’s dive in!
Have You Seen This Girl by Nita Tyndall (Nonbinary YA Thriller)
Sid’s father is a serial killer, serving a life sentence for killing five girls ten years ago and dumping their bodies in the lake. Sid is haunted by these deaths — both figuratively and literally. When another girl, June, is found dead in the lake, Sid is the first suspect as a copycat killer. June’s ghost is also demanding Sid find their murderer, before anyone else dies.
Keepers of the Stones and Stars by Michael Barakiva (Achillean YA Fantasy)
Five teens, representing the gemstones Ruby, Sapphire, Topaz, Emerald, and Amethyst, have to unite their powers to save the world. Reed had other plans for the year, like running for Student Council president and kissing the guy of his dreams again — but it looks like first he’ll have to help seal a portal of chaotic, world-ending magic alongside the other gemstone bearers. Just a quick detour, right?
The Truth About Triangles by Michael Leali
Luca is a gay 12-year-old Italian American trying to save his family’s pizzeria, his parents’ marriage, and his siblings’ relationship. Oh, and his crush and best friend are feuding — unless there’s something else between them…? When he gets the family restaurant on a TV show, it’s supposed to bring in business and solve their problems, but it doesn’t go exactly as Luca planned…
In the Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington (Sapphic Middle Grade Contemporary) (Paperback Rerelease)
This came out a couple of years ago, but it’s finally in paperback! Andi and Zora are two of the only Black kids at their music camp. As they grow closer over the summer, they share their struggles, like Zora’s overbearing parents and Andi’s grief over her mother’s death. This is a beautiful middle grade story about music, mental health, racism, and first love.
The Rainbow Parade: A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ Identities and Allies by Shane Jordan, Rick Hendrix, and Jieting Chen (LGBTQ Picture Books)
This picture book takes place at Pride, as a kid using they/them finds another nonbinary kid who is nervous about being themselves. This is an introduction to Pride that includes lots of questions for kids to answer, like “Have you ever felt like you couldn’t show your rainbow?” and “What makes you the happiest?”
For more new releases, check out our New Books newsletter and the New Release Index — you can even filter by queer books!
Diversify your reading with new queer books, queer book news, and recommendations for every reader under the rainbow by signing up for the Our Queerest Shelves newsletter!