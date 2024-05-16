Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

You are here, which means curating a queer-inclusive first library full of affirming board books is a vital goal in building your baby’s first library, as it was for me when I was putting together my child’s book collection. I can still remember searching the board book section at the used bookstore I was working at while pregnant, on the hunt for diverse, queer board books to bring home and set inside my daughter’s first bookshelf. When she was born, the books were just as much for me as they were for her. Then they became a source for teething and developing fine motor skills, as well as learning about queer joy and social justice. My daughter is six now, yet she still enjoys pulling out these (well-chewed) queer board books and reading them to me now!

Despite relentless book bans, children’s publishers are thankfully continuing to publish wonderful queer board books like these. Many, if not all, of these authors have had their books banned at some point, sadly. I’m so glad these books exist so kids can learn acceptance and love from the start. Some of these queer board books are new, some were originally published as picture books and have been reformatted into board books, while others are older and were part of my baby’s collection. I’m so excited to share these queer board books to help you build your baby’s first library.