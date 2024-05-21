10 New LGBTQ Books Out This Week To Add To Your Pride TBR

Every week, I round up the most exciting LGBTQ new releases this week for the Our Queerest Shelves newsletter. It used to be easy to keep up with the traditionally published queer books, but now I have an embarrassment of riches each week, and it’s gotten harder and harder to pick which to feature! I have at least 20 more queer books out this week that I’m also excited about, including the sapphic literary novel Cecilia by K-Ming Chang, the bisexual mystery series The Last to Pie (Pies Before Guys #3) by Misha Popp, and the M/M summer romance Nearlywed by Nicolas DiDomizio.

The new queer books out this week include an homage to 1950s lesbian pulp fiction, a young gay man’s steamy journey of self-discovery in 2000s New York City, two fathers-to-be on a road trip to their surrogate, an obsessive friendship between two women artists, short stories where “anonymous voices of queer native men converge amid violent eroticism,” a friends-to-rivals-to-lovers F/F bowling romance, an asexual love triangle involving a jealous haunted house, a queer sci-fi mystery that’s Knives Out in space with a Parasite twist, and more.