11 Great Middle Grade Science Fiction Comics Set in Space
Get ready for some incredible space-faring adventures with these middle grade science fiction comics set in space. From science experiments going awry on space stations to catstronauts on the moon, these comics and graphic novels are perfect for kids of all ages dreaming of space.
Space Battle Lunchtime by Natalie Riess
Maybe the cutest alien cooking competition comic you’ll ever read. A baker impresses the alien assistant on an intergalactic cooking show and is whisked away to space station where it is filmed to test her skills against some of the best cooks in the cosmos. She has to contend with more than just some very alien ingredients, though. Some of her competitors would do anything to win — including getting rid of the competition by any means necessary.
Hilarious, light-hearted, and oh-so-cute.
Sanity & Tallulah by Molly Brooks
Best friends living on a space station and accidentally unleashing a mutant cat that wreaks havoc? Sounds like my kind of graphic novel. Life on an out of the way space station can get pretty dull — but Sanity and Tallulah know how to make life exciting. Sure, creating a genetically engineered three-headed kitten might be highly illegal, but that doesn’t make it any less cute. Now they just have to get it back before their science experiment completely destroys the station.
CatStronauts: Mission Moon by Drew Brockington
Cats. In. Space. When a global energy crisis leaves the Earth in shambles, scientists come up with a plan to set up solar power on the moon. And there’s only one team up for the job: the catstronauts! They’re the best cat astronauts the planet has to offer. Major Meowser and his team of highly trained catstronauts are here to save the day.
Star Pig by Delilah S. Dawson and Francesco Gaston
A teenage girl on her way to space camp (literally — camp in space) becomes the sole survivor of a shuttle accident. But a cold and silent death in the void isn’t in the cards for Vess. Instead, she’s rescued by a giant, alien Tardigrade. It’s the start of a beautiful friendship — not to mention an incredible adventure full of aliens and space-faring shenanigans all to the soundtrack of Vess’s retro ’90s-heavy discman playlist.
Pepper Page Saves the Universe! by Landry Q. Walker and Eric Jones
A superhero-obsessed teen is flung into an alternate-dimension space adventure when she intervenes in a terrible science experiment being run by her substitute teacher. What next? Well, now it’s up to Pepper Page to save the universe. No biggie. Except, Pepper’s pretty sure the cosmic beings who think she’s their savior have the wrong girl.
Fun Fun Fun World by Yehudi Mercado
While most of this graphic novel does take place on Earth, it starts off on a spaceship and follows a group of rascally aliens who take over a theme park. You know, the usual. The Devastorm 5 is a warship with one directive: seek out planets to conquer in the name of the almighty Alien Queen. But the crew, well, isn’t so good at the whole invade and conquer thing. Not for lack of trying! In a final effort to impress their queen, they decide to set their eyes on Earth. The only problem is the only place they’ve actually conquered is a defunct amusement park. Don’t tell them that though! Fun Fun Fun World is a rowdy alien adventure sure to delight!
On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden
The newest member of a crew rebuilding ancient structures in space secretly searches for her long lost love from boarding school in this lovely graphic novel perfect for upper middle graders. Gorgeous imagery, and a slowly building, sweet story of friendship and belonging.
Binky the Space Cat by Ashley Spires
Binky may be a housecat, but in his mind, he is an intrepid space explorer on a mission. That mission? To explore the cosmos (outside) and battle the aliens (bugs) outside his family’s space station (house). This adorable graphic novel may not be set in actual outer space, but Binky’s imaginative adventures are perfect for aspiring young space explorers.
Cosmoknights by Hannah Templer
Technically more of a young adult than middle grade read, this comic is nonetheless an absolutely adorable space adventure that is still pretty kid friendly. Pan’s life planetside feels small, but when she finds an opportunity to join up with a couple of cosmoknights taking on the patriarchy in intergalactic robo-mech fights, she stows away on their ship and finds a higher purpose. Alongside her new friends, she can actually make a difference in the galaxy. And maybe find the princess she helped escape her home world years ago.
Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too by Jomny Sun
An adorable little aliebn is sent to Earth on a doomed mission to discover what makes a human a human. It would probably be easier if any of the humans he was speaking to were actually human. Based on the wildly popular Twitter account and an extremely cute exploration of what it means to connect with others. So, even though it’s not really set in space, it’s still about an an extraterrestrial on a very alien (to him) planet.
Space Bear by Ethan Young
A bear astronaut is on a mission to explore other planets and collect samples of the native lifeforms. But when he’s confronted with new problems, he realizes that the most important mission of all is to show compassion to all living creatures — no matter where they come from. A lovely and almost wordless graphic novel about the importance of kindness.
Want even more space adventures? Check out these 25 universe-expanding science fiction novels for kids (including a few more great sci-fi comics and graphic novels), some women-centered space comics, and 9 space comics to take you to the final frontier.