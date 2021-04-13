11 Great Middle Grade Science Fiction Comics Set in Space

While most of this graphic novel does take place on Earth, it starts off on a spaceship and follows a group of rascally aliens who take over a theme park. You know, the usual. The Devastorm 5 is a warship with one directive: seek out planets to conquer in the name of the almighty Alien Queen. But the crew, well, isn’t so good at the whole invade and conquer thing. Not for lack of trying! In a final effort to impress their queen, they decide to set their eyes on Earth. The only problem is the only place they’ve actually conquered is a defunct amusement park. Don’t tell them that though! Fun Fun Fun World is a rowdy alien adventure sure to delight!