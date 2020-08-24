A Side of Side Eye

Jess and Trisha discuss the impact Corey Alexander had on romance discourse, check in about Bookstore Romance Day, and recommend romances involving sports.

News

Corey Alexander, who wrote under the name Xan West, has died. You can find their insightful blog here.

You can still experience Bookstore Romance Day via YouTube.

Romance critic @JenReadsRomance put together this map of romance-friendly indie bookstores.

Might be a good time to revisit Trisha’s post on why indie bookstores need to carry romance.

Oh, and listen to our friends Alice and Kim (from whom we shamelessly stole this sports books in lieu of the Olympics idea) on Book Riot’s For Real podcast for nonfiction.

If you’re looking for more sports romance titles, here’s a list of 100 Must Read Sports Romances, and a few more Jess put together when she was writing about sports romance and white supremacy culture.

Books Discussed

Nine of Swords, Reversed by Xan West

Their Troublesome Crush by Xan West

Eight Kinky Nights by Xan West

The Changeup by Nicole Falls

Love Hard by Nalini Singh

Neighborly by Katrina Jackson

Out on the Ice by Kelly Farmer

So Forward by Mina V. Esguerra

The Hat Trick Series (first book is Off the Ice) by Avon Gale and Piper Vaughn

The Hot Shot by Kristen Callihan

His Convenient Husband by Robin Covington

The Playbook series (first book is Intercepted) by Alexa Martin

The Nymphs and Trojans series (first book is Shots Not Taken) by Nicole Falls and Alexandra Warren

Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan

40-Love by Olivia Dade

