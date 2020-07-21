When You Miss the Summer Olympics

This week Alice and Kim talk about the Summer Olympics, including some of their favorite moments, the history of the games, and memoirs by Olympic athletes.

This episode is sponsored by TBR, Book Riot’s subscription service offering reading recommendations personalized to your reading life, Chasing the Light from HMH, and Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Nonfiction In the News

Hollywood Reporter: “Phoebe Robinson to Launch New Book Imprint With Plume Publisher”

New Books

Disposable City: Miami’s Future on the Shores of Climate Catastrophe by Mario Alejandro Ariza

The Golden Thread: The Cold War and the Mysterious Death of Dag Hammarskjöldl by Ravi Somaiya

The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets, and the Murder of an American Monarch by Miles Harvey

Miracle Country: A Memoir by Kendra Atleework

Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood by Trixie Mattel and Katya

Summer Olympics Reads

The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown

The Games: A Global History of the Olympics by David Goldblatt

Forward: A Memoir by Abby Wambach

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice: The Untold Story of 18 African Americans Who Defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to Compete in the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Blair Underwood, Deborah Riley Draper, and Travis Thrasher

Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance by Simone Biles (with Michelle Burford)

Simone Biles and the handstand challenge

Reading Now

The House on the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

A Gathering of Shadows by V.E. Schwab