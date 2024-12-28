The It Books of 2024

It’s easy to see the It Books of the year in hindsight, and we did just that on a recent episode of the Book Riot Podcast. What’s not easy is guessing each month’s It Book before it even hits shelves, and we do that every month, whittling down a list of 10 contenders to identify the It Book of the Month. Below are the 12 It Books episodes of 2024, complete with title lists.

If this kind of thing is your jam, follow the Book Riot Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your podcatcher of choice, and join us on Patreon for ad-free listening, bonus episodes, and community discussion.