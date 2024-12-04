Looking Back at Our It Book Picks of the Year, Interesting December Releases, and a Few More Holiday Recommendations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca do a few more holiday recommendations before talking about nine interesting new books coming in December and then taking stock of their monthly It Book guesses.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast on Instagram

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Our Full Year It Books Finalists and Picks

Big List of Steamy Romances

Nuts and Bolts

Challenger

Cork Dork

Greta & Valdin

Parable of the Sower

Land of Milk and Honey

Martyr!

Intermezzo

Strange Eventful History

The Bee Sting

Say Nothing

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

Rental House

A Century of Tomorrows

Giant Love

The Rivals

The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck

Alter Ego by Alex Segura

Custodians of Wonder

Cabin by Patrick Hutchinson