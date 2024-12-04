Looking Back at Our It Book Picks of the Year, Interesting December Releases, and a Few More Holiday Recommendations
Jeff and Rebecca do a few more holiday recommendations before talking about nine interesting new books coming in December and then taking stock of their monthly It Book guesses.
Discussed in this episode:
Our Full Year It Books Finalists and Picks
The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck