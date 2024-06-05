The “It” Books of June
Jeff and Rebecca decide what the “it” book of June is. Twice.
Discussed in this episode:
One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson
God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer by Joseph Earl Thomas
Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
Margot’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
Cue the Sun! by Emily Nussbaum
Lulu Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller