The “It” Books of June

Jeff and Rebecca decide what the “it” book of June is. Twice.

Discussed in this episode:

One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon

youthjuice by E.K. Sathue

Eruption by Michael Crichton and James Patterson

God Bless You, Otis Spunkmeyer by Joseph Earl Thomas

Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo

Margot’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi

Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood

Cue the Sun! by Emily Nussbaum

Lulu Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller