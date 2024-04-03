The “It” Books of April

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the “it” books of the month. And struggle to pronounce Amor Towles.

Discussed in this episode:

First Edition!

The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl

Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent by Judi Dench

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

Table for Two by Amor Towles

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Reboot by Justin Taylor

The Real Americans by Rachel Khong

Funny Story by Emily Henry

The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson

Knife by Salman Rushdie