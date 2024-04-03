The “It” Books of April
Jeff and Rebecca talk about the “it” books of the month. And struggle to pronounce Amor Towles.
Discussed in this episode:
The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl
Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent by Judi Dench
The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
The Real Americans by Rachel Khong
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson