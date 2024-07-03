The It Books of July 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca go through 10 contenders to pick the It Book of July.

Discussed in this episode:

The Coin by Yasmin Zaher

I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu

The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves and China Mieville

State of Paradise by Laura Van Den Berg

All This & More by Peng Sheperd

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Liars by Sarah Manguso

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman