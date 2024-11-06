The It Books of November 2024
Jeff and Rebecca decide the It Book of November.
Discussed in this episode:
Didion & Babitz by Lili Anolik
The Name of This Band is R.E.M by Peter Ames Carlin
High and Rising: A Book About De La Soul by Marcus Moore
Heartbreak is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music by Rob Sheffield
Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong
The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Four Points of the Compass by Jerry Brotton
What the Chicken Knows by Sy Montgomery
Vanishing Treasure by Katherine Rundell
The Half King by Melissa Landers