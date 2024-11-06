The It Books of November 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca decide the It Book of November.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Variation by Rebecca Yarros

Didion & Babitz by Lili Anolik

The Name of This Band is R.E.M by Peter Ames Carlin

High and Rising: A Book About De La Soul by Marcus Moore

Heartbreak is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music by Rob Sheffield

Cher: Part One

Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage

Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong

Masquerade by Mike Fu

The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Four Points of the Compass by Jerry Brotton

What the Chicken Knows by Sy Montgomery

Vanishing Treasure by Katherine Rundell

Lazarus Man by Richard Price

The Half King by Melissa Landers

The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami