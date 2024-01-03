January 2024 “It Book” Knockout Round
Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky choose the “it book” of January 2024 from a roster of 10 finalists.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.
Discussed in this episode:
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan
Dead in Long Beach, California by Venita Blackburn
The Showman by Simon Shuster
Come and Get It by Kiley Reid
Sanctuary of the Shadow by Aurora Ascher
The Fury by Alex Michaelides
Beautyland by Marie-Helen Bertino
The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake
House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas