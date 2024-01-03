January 2024 “It Book” Knockout Round

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky choose the “it book” of January 2024 from a roster of 10 finalists.

Discussed in this episode:

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan

Dead in Long Beach, California by Venita Blackburn

The Showman by Simon Shuster

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid

Sanctuary of the Shadow by Aurora Ascher

The Fury by Alex Michaelides

Beautyland by Marie-Helen Bertino

The Atlas Complex by Olivie Blake

House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas