The It Books of August, 2024
Jeff and Rebecca consider 10 contenders for the It Book of August.
Discussed in this episode:
Mina’s Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa
There Are Rivers by Elif Shafak
Apprentice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer
The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi
House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias
Burn by Peter Heller
Hum by Helen Phillips
All That Glitters by Orlando Whitfield
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
Peggy by Rebecca Godfrey