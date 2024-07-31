The It Books of August, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca consider 10 contenders for the It Book of August.

Discussed in this episode:

What is Going on with Book Sales? Episode of First Edition

Mina’s Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa

There Are Rivers by Elif Shafak

Apprentice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer

The Art of Power by Nancy Pelosi

House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias

Burn by Peter Heller

Hum by Helen Phillips

All That Glitters by Orlando Whitfield

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

Peggy by Rebecca Godfrey