“It Book” Knockout Round for May 2024
Jeff and Rebecca try to figure out what the “it book” of May 2024 will be.
Discussed in this episode:
You Like It Darker by Stephen King
Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland
This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud
Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
Challenger by Adam Higginbotham
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley