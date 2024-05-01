“It Book” Knockout Round for May 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca try to figure out what the “it book” of May 2024 will be.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Discussed in this episode:

Book Riot on Instagram

Book Riot on TikTok (be merciful)

TBR! For Mother’s Day! Or anyone on any day!

You Like It Darker by Stephen King

Five Broken Blades by Mai Corland

Blue Ruin by Hari Kunzru

This Strange Eventful History by Claire Messud

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan

All Fours by Miranda July

Exhibit by R.O. Kwon

Challenger by Adam Higginbotham

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Long Island by Colm Tóibín

Coming Home by Brittney Griner