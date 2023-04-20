This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’ve seen every movie on Shudder and have a whole bookshelf devoted to Stephen King, but can you guess the horror book based on its 1-star reviews? I’ve got 12 of the best-known horror novels waiting for you to flex your guessing muscles below.

Book-lovers aren’t shy with their opinions, and they really shouldn’t be. Honest reviewers write thoughtful criticisms of the books they loved and hated, so that others with similar tastes can read or ignore those titles at their leisure. These people love reading, and they’re not writing to hurt authors’ feelings. In fact, they’re not writing for authors at all!

Then there are the bad faith reviewers. These are the folks who review-bomb books for having marginalized authors and characters, objectionable themes, or gratuitous profanity, sex, and violence. Some of their screeds can be entertaining, in a SMDH kind of way, and some authors have leaned heavily into marketing their books using 1-star ratings from this kind of reviewer. However, many of these reviews are also depressingly vile.

I’ve pulled from both kinds of reviewers here, while taking care to avoid the absolute worst of the latter. Put simply: I read bad reviews so you don’t have to.

So, can you guess these horror books based on their 1-star reviews? Get your guessing brains greased up, folks. It’s showtime.

3. Click Here To Reveal The Book “I admit I don’t read a lot of gothic fiction so perhaps I just need to stay away from the genre but this book was never frightening, it was just disgusting. The only real tension or mystery was if and when it would begin to interest me. Spoiler alert: It never did.” “The scariest part about this book is all the hatred for [E]uropean heritage.” “Well written but I hate horror.”

4. Click Here To Reveal The Book “I still don’t know how to identify the *species* of the central character, and while I am supposing this is one of the key reveals that are supposed to draw the reader further into the narrative, I am simply confused.” “[I]t’s just too ‘wordy’ and unless you have knowledge of, or are interested in medical terminology was very hard to follow.” “Convoluted? Or just my wandering attention?”