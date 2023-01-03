How To Create The Most Adorable Winnie the Pooh Nursery

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Hundred Acre Wood is a gentle place where the worst that can happen is a too-blustery day. It’s filled with kind animals who, generally, are interested in helping each other and having a pleasant time. It’s no surprise that it’s a popular nursery theme, with many looking to create their own Winnie the Pooh nursery.

And, boy, do I love a theme. When there’s an opportunity to throw an elaborate party or, better, go overboard making something special for someone I love, I just cannot help myself. So when I had the chance to put together a perfect Winnie the Pooh nursery, I couldn’t resist.

Winnie-the-Pooh went into the public domain this past year, freeing independent artists to create work based on the characters, so this is the perfect time to look for what new things are happening in Pooh’s world. This is also why I decided to limit this nursery to classic Pooh, the one designed by illustrator E.H. Shepherd, instead of Disney’s version.

(Incidentally, I always assumed that E.H. Shepherd based his illustrations on A.A. Milne’s son’s toys, but in researching this article, I learned that Shepherd actually based Pooh on Shepherd’s own son’s doll. While the Milne family dolls are on display in one of the New York Public Library’s buildings, the Shepherd family bear met an untimely end, thanks to a neighborhood dog. But back to more gentle things.)

This is a collection of some of the best nursery items and accessories available based on the art of E.H. Shepherd and A.A. Milne’s characters.

To lay a foundation for the room, of course you’ll want to start with a rug. I did find a few different rugs that were based on the Shepherd artwork, but I had some questions about the quality, so I thought this wool rug ($75) might be a better bet. It’s not technically Winnie-the-Pooh, but I think it works nicely.

Then, on to bedding. This cute set ($180) includes a quilt, a fitted crib sheet, and a crib skirt.

For above the crib, these soft characters ($45) spin slowly to Braham’s Lullaby.

This handmade mobile is really beautiful ($388). Each character is knit from high-quality wool and filled with an eco-friendly polyfill. They’re little works of art.

Now, to the walls. This classic Pooh wallpaper ($83/8 foot roll) is so charming, and the gentle cream and black keeps it from being too overwhelming.

But what to hang on the wallpaper? These full-color prints of early illustrations ($41+, depending on size and format) are gorgeous. Hang all six together or break up the set for gifts.

If you’d like the original Shepherd illustrations, these quote prints ($26, depending on size and format) are a great option.

Of course, you’ll need a Winnie-the-Pooh plush ($30) for your little one to snuggle. This one looks especially soft.

And it wouldn’t really be a Winnie the Pooh nursery without the stories themselves. This is a lovely gift edition ($17).

