This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Winnie the Pooh quiz time! Did you grow up loving the characters from this A. A. Milne classic story? If so (or even if you just have a passing awareness) here is a quiz for you. Even though the books Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner were first published almost a hundred years ago, these characters are still beloved today. This is in part because of the timeless nature of A. A. Milne’s storytelling and part because of the story’s long, continued life through countless Disney adaptations.

But I’m going to be less of a cynical Eeyore and more of a hopeful Winnie the Pooh and say the enduring love for these books is also about the characters. Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger were all based on the stuffed animals of Milne’s son, Christopher Robin. While they are very different, each have very archetypal childlike traits. Winnie the Pooh can be naively cheerful and loves honey. Piglet is overly anxious but a loyal friend. Eeyore can be a bit of gloomy Gus. And Tigger is always moving and rarely looks before he leaps.

By contrast, Owl and Rabbit are characters that were based on live animals who lived near the Milne home. They are kind of like the older siblings of the bunch. They both think they are the smartest animal in the forest. But Rabbit is also a very sweet friend to the Hundred Acre wood bunch. And Owl has some hilarious moments trying to show off his wisdom, especially his spelling.

I guess I am saying, that the characters all feel very real. They have flaws as well as positive attributes. And because of how intensely they love each other, readers can’t help but love them too. Ready for your Winnie the Pooh Quiz now? I know that’s what you really came here for, not my rumination on the characters. Answer these ten questions and discover if you are more like Piglet or Eeyore — or one of the other delightful animal characters.

I hope you’re happy with the character you got! If you want to keep exploring the Winnie the Pooh world, try reading about these 35 quotes from the books or learn more about why Winnie is called a Pooh instead of a bear.