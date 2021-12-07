Public Domain Books 2022: 10 to Look Out For

Heyer is one of my all-time favourite authors. I wrote my second-year dissertation on her, and I’ve even done a post here on some great quotations from her books. These Old Shades isn’t technically her first novel – that honour goes to The Black Moth – but it is the one where her signature style and wit first shines through. Her lifelong aversion to publicity can also trace its roots back to this book’s 1926 release date. Despite the general strike rocking the UK at the time, it was immensely popular, convincing her that things like newspaper interviews weren’t necessary to sell a book.

I quite like the title, so it’s worth adding that These Old Shades is a quotation from Victorian poet Austin Dobson’s ‘Epilogue’ in Eighteenth Century Vignettes. A great commentary on what draws him (and others) to a fascination with bygone times. Here it is:

‘WHAT is it then,’—some Reader asks,—

‘What is it that attaches

Your fancy so to fans and masks,—

To periwigs and patches?

‘Is Human Life to-day so poor,—

So bloodless,—you disdain it,

To ‘galvanize’ the Past once more?’

—Permit me. I’ll explain it.

This Age I grant (and grant with pride),

Is varied, rich, eventful;

But, if you touch its weaker side,

Deplorably resentful:

Belaud it, and it takes your praise

With air of calm conviction;

Condemn it, and at once you raise

A storm of contradiction.

Whereas with these old Shades of mine,

Their ways and dress delight me;

And should I trip by word or line,

They cannot well indict me.