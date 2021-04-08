9 Contemporary YA Books for Food Lovers

If you’re searching for YA books for food lovers, this story is one of the best I’ve read in a while.

This is a fun own voices Romeo & Juliet retelling of two teens working at their parents’ competing pho restaurants. When a chance meeting throws them together, sparks fly, and they team up to mend the break between their families. Soon, they realize their families’ feud goes much deeper than healthy competition. Can these teens navigate new love and overcome old animosity, or will family loyalties break them apart?