5 of the Best Audiobooks About Food and Cuisine

Few cookbooks ever receive audiobooks, and perhaps this book is the exception because much of it is a more general instruction manual than a list of recipes. But whatever the case, I almost cried when I learned that this incredible book would be accessible to me. In the first two-thirds of the book, Nosrat explains the different principles of salt, fat, acid, and heat, including how each element helps create excellent cuisine. She even goes into incredible detail, like when cooks should salt their meat before cooking them and why using the appropriate amount of heat can make or break a great meal. Nosrat narrates the book herself, bringing her joy for food to her delightful performance.