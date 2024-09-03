Fall Releases, the Ethics of True Crime, and More Literary News for Librarians
Here are the literary and publishing links to put on your librarian radars this week.
Collection Development Corner
Publishing News
Len Riggio, the founder & previous CEO of Barnes & Noble, has passed away at 83.
New & Upcoming Titles
Fall picks from The Guardian, Kirkus, Time.
The best literary fiction of 2024 so far.
Weekly picks from Crime Reads, LitHub.
September picks from The New York Times.
What Your Patrons Are Hearing About
That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America – Amanda Jones (Datebook, Washington Post)
Colored Television – Danzy Senna (LA Times, New York Times)
RA/Genre Resources
Hollywood’s next Marvel moment is romantasy.
How cozy fantasy appeals to readers by offering high stakes with a happy ending.
On the Riot
The most-anticipated horror books for fall 2024, according to Goodreads.
The most-anticipated BIPOC books out this fall.
The best new weekly releases, the best new weekly LGBTQ releases, and the best YA weekly releases.
The most popular book club books of August, according to Goodreads.
A history of the campus novel.
All Things Comics
The inaugural winners of the American Manga Awards have been announced.
On the Riot
10 new mystery & thriller comics to devour.
Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists
Children/Teens
Magical chapter books to introduce young elementary school readers to fantasy.
It’s complicated: 11 books for tween girls.
Adults
5 books that changed readers’ minds.
The 32 best romantasy books of all time.
8 brooding gothic mysteries set on the British Isles.
On the Riot
New horror reads that riff on the classics.
The best romance novels with neurodivergent main characters.
8 spicy dark academia romance novels to read this fall.
16 a-spec and asexual romance novels.
Level Up (Library Reads)
Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!
And Here’s a Cat Photo!
I'm writing this newsletter early because of Labor Day deadlines, so here's a favorite (non-new) photo of Dini! He's been hard at work inspecting our luggage since we came home.
Okie dokie, friends. I’ll be back on Friday! Have a good week!
