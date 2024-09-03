Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Lake Forest College and is working towards a master's degree in library science at U of I. She works full time at a public library reference desk in northern IL, specializing in readers’ advisory and general book enthusiasm, and she has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying. (She takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers.) When she's not spending every waking hour at the library, she's at home watching Cubs baseball with her cats and her cardigan collection, and when she's not at home, she's spending too much money on concert tickets. Her hobbies include debating the finer points of Harry Potter canon, hitting people upside the head who haven’t read The Martian, and convincing her boyfriend that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Len Riggio, the founder & previous CEO of Barnes & Noble, has passed away at 83.

Here are the literary and publishing links to put on your librarian radars this week.

September picks from The New York Times .

The best literary fiction of 2024 so far.

What Your Patrons Are Hearing About

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America – Amanda Jones (Datebook, Washington Post)

Colored Television – Danzy Senna (LA Times, New York Times)

RA/Genre Resources

Hollywood’s next Marvel moment is romantasy.

How cozy fantasy appeals to readers by offering high stakes with a happy ending.

On the Riot

The most-anticipated horror books for fall 2024, according to Goodreads.

The most-anticipated BIPOC books out this fall.

The best new weekly releases, the best new weekly LGBTQ releases, and the best YA weekly releases.

The most popular book club books of August, according to Goodreads.

A history of the campus novel.

The ethics of true crime.

All Things Comics

The inaugural winners of the American Manga Awards have been announced.

On the Riot

10 new mystery & thriller comics to devour.

Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists

Children/Teens

Magical chapter books to introduce young elementary school readers to fantasy.

It’s complicated: 11 books for tween girls.

Adults

5 books that changed readers’ minds.

The 32 best romantasy books of all time.

8 brooding gothic mysteries set on the British Isles.

On the Riot

New horror reads that riff on the classics.

The best romance novels with neurodivergent main characters.

8 spicy dark academia romance novels to read this fall.

10 sapphic sci-fi books.

16 a-spec and asexual romance novels.

Level Up (Library Reads)

Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!

