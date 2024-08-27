The Best New Book Releases Out August 27, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Each year culminates in an anthology that mentees can choose to contribute to. This year, Dutton Books, Dottir Press, and Amazon all helped to publish the anthology’s 25th iteration—which has stories where “cooking unites families, supermarkets become places of connection and adventure, neighbors evolve into mermaids as the sea levels rise, and every month nails are trimmed to cut down memory. The smallest gifts in life become impossible blessings of gratitude.”

I volunteer as a mentor through Girls Write Now , a New York-based nonprofit that uplifts young women and gender-expansive writers and future leaders, and let me tell you that the program’s mentees are beaucoup talented. Like, for real. In every workshop I’ve done since starting with the organization a couple years ago, I’ve been blown away with the level of writing coming from high schoolers.

If you’d like to see the future of writing, and help an amazing nonprofit, I highly recommend getting a copy.

Shifting gears to new releases, but still speaking of collections, this week sees the reissue of a beloved set of stories by J. California Cooper titled Homemade Love. In novel land, there’s From Savagery by Alejandra Banca, translated by Katie Brown, which follows young Venezuelan migrants, and the middle grade Buffalo Dreamer by Violet Duncan that has a young girl learning the truth about what happened to Indigenous children at residential schools in Canada.

For the lovers, there’s Nisha Sharma’s Twelfth Night-inspired rom-com Marriage & Masti, and the sapphic fake-dating romance Hers for the Weekend by Helena Greer. If you’re as partial to graphic novels as I am, Jennifer Dugan’s Full Shift is illustrated by Kit Seaton and follows a teen werewolf, while Ed Brubaker’s Houses of the Unholy is illustrated by Sean Phillips and follows a hunt for a killer. But, if you want things more cutesy, more demure, there’s the adorable stray cat manga Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi by Yuri Sonoda.

Nonfiction-wise, Et Cetera: An Illustrated Guide to Latin Phrases by Maia Lee-Chin, illustrated by Marta Bertello is one for the word nerds, and I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine by Daniel J. Levitin takes care of the music lovers.

And the featured books below have villainesses as protagonists, queer horror, ’80s gossip, and more.