New YA Books Hitting Shelves, August 26, 2024

Fern, Jaq, and Mallory have forged a bond over fear and trauma. None of their families had been safe enough to come out to, so they all sought refuge in an old abandoned house in the woods when they needed to be safe. But one night after the three were seeking that refuge, Mallory never made it back home. Neither Fern nor Jaq knows what happened nor do they remember what the secrets were that night that were spilled with one another.

It’s now five years later and Fern and Jaq are preparing to graduate high school. They’ve played the role as cisgender, straight girls, and have moved on. Except, they’re not able to. A spirit who looks like Mallory begins to haunt them. That spirit promises revenge for her death and the role Fern and Jaq played in it.

Neither girl can run anymore and as they become further haunted by the spirit of their former best friend, they begin to step into the truth of their part in her death…and the truth of who they are themselves.