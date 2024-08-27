Fat Gay Romance, A Queer Honduran Coming of Age, and More New LGBTQ Books
It’s the last Tuesday of the month, which usually means a lighter new release day — but not this time! I had trouble narrowing it down to just eight new LGBTQ books to share with you this week; paid subscribers can find a list of 20 more, including a sapphic werewolf YA graphic novel, an M/M Victorian romance, and the new Alexis Hall fantasy novel.
Also out today is a new edition of And Tango Makes Three: the School and Library Edition. It was originally published almost 20 years ago. This edition has an added afterword as well as resources for fighting book bans. I find it so disheartening that 20 years later, this book is still getting banned — alongside so many more queer and BIPOC books. Sign up for Book Riot’s Literary Activism newsletter to stay informed on book bans and challenges, and browse the archives for information on how to defend the freedom to read.
In the meantime, let’s celebrate the new queer books coming out every week. Today, we have a novel about co-parenting with ChatGPT, a cozy romance between two fat men, a queer Honduran coming-of-age story, and lots more.
New LGBTQ Releases This Week
My Child, the Algorithm by Hannah Silva (Queer Fiction)
When Hannah got pregnant, it was by using her partner’s egg. But then she left, and Hannah is forced to figure out how to raise this baby alone. When she has questions, she turns to a precursor to ChatGPT. She soon becomes reliant on the AI to guide her and to be her confidant. As Hannah recounts her journey through queer, single parenthood, her story is interrupted and augmented by two unreliable narrators: AI and a toddler.
Cubs & Campfires by Dylan Drakes (M/M Romance)
I’ll be honest, I was sold by the cover alone on this one. More fat men in romance, please! This cozy summer romance follows Luca, a journalism graduate struggling to find work. In a terrible job interview, he pitches taking a vow of celibacy for the summer and writing about it — only to be shocked when they take him up on the offer. He isolates himself as a fire lookout in the mountains of Washington State, but when musician Artair camps nearby, he finds himself pulled between his desires for connection and his career. At the time of writing, the ebook is a dollar!
You’ve Got Mail: The Perils of Pigeon Post – Fei Ge Jiao You Xu Jin Shen (Novel) Vol. 1 by Blackegg, illustrated by Leila and Ninemoon (Gay Historical Romance)
I’ve seen a lot more danmei — Chinese M/M media — books lately, but what I’ve encountered has been mostly serious military fantasy or historical fiction. This one is a “raunchy romantic comedy about an ancient singles club”! It’s about The Peng Society for Gentleman, a group for men to hook up and to exchange illustrations of…anatomy…by pigeon post. This looks ridiculous in the best way. And it’s illustrated, so be prepared for that!
Hers for the Weekend by Helena Greer (F/F Romance)
Tara’s ex just invited her to her wedding, and Tara agreed, bringing her girlfriend as her plus one…except she’s actually single, so she needs a fake girlfriend, stat. Luckily, there’s Holly. Holly has had a crush on Tara for years, but since Tara is looking for a serious relationship and Holly just wants a fling, she’s never pursued it. This is the perfect opportunity for her to get it out of her system. Over the course of their fake romance, though, they quickly develop real feelings. I really enjoyed Season of Love by Helena Greer, so I’m looking forward to this one!
I’ll Have What He’s Having by Adib Khorram (M/M Romance)
When Farzan decides to soothe his broken heart at the new wine bar, he’s surprised to be invited to a VIP table, where the sommelier lavishes him with the best meal of his night — and a lot of flirty attention. After they spend an unforgettable night together, Farzan realizes that David thought he was a food critic, but there’s no harm done. When Farzan inherits his family’s bistro, David agrees to show him the ropes while Farzan helps him study for his master sommelier test. They can’t ignore the chemistry between them, but David is moving after the test, putting an end date on any relationship.
Don’t Let It Break Your Heart by Maggie Horne (Lesbian YA Contemporary)
This looks like a great match for fans of The Half of It. Alana and Gray used to be the perfect couple — until Alana came out as a lesbian. They’re still best friends, though, and Alana helps him to romance girls. Then Tal moves to town, and for the first time, Alana doesn’t want to help Gray win her over, because Alana is falling for her, too. As Alana and Tal get closer, she’ll have to decide whether to risk the careful life she’s built to get the girl.
Libertad by Bessie Flores Zaldívar (Queer YA Contemporary)
In the lead-up to the rigged 2017 presidential election in Honduras, Libertad writes political poetry on Instagram and starts dating a girl at school. When her mother finds out she’s queer, Libertas begins to experience stifling homophobia at home. Meanwhile, she also faces political and social corruption, including threats because of her poetry. When tragedy strikes, she may be forced to leave everything and everyone she’s known behind to survive.
I Don’t Want To Be Understood by Joshua Jennifer Espinoza (Trans Poetry)
In this autobiographical poetry collection, the poet traces her life from childhood to the present, including her repressive religious upbringing. She rejects conventional trans narratives, embracing the messiness and complexities of her reality. These poems stand in opposition to the idea that trans people have to convince society to grant them personhood or permission to exist.
✨ Paid subscribers can find 20 more LGBTQ books out this week at the end of this post! ✨
For more new releases, check out our New Books newsletter and the New Release Index — you can even filter by queer books!
Queer Etsy Goodie of the Day
Fat Femme Tee Shirt by ShopSoftcorePlus
I love this “fat femme” shirt, and they also have a “fat butch” version! Available in sizes L-5XL. $36
Which of these will be you picking up? Let’s chat in the comments!
If you found this post online and want queer book news and recommendations in your inbox, sign up for Our Queerest Shelves here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
20 More LGBTQ Books Out This Week
Bonus content for paid subscribers continues below.
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.