Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books — unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks. Her debut novel, The Zombie Project, is coming out in January 2025 with Chicken House. View All posts by Alice Nuttall

True crime has always been a popular genre, from the murder ballads of centuries past to the documentaries, podcasts and books that we consume today. True crime stories trend, dominating news cycles and our conversations with friends and colleagues, with everyone offering opinions or even, in these days of web sleuths, getting involved as have-a-go amateur detectives. There’s clearly something about true crime stories that draws us in and captures our imaginations — but is our love of true crime a useful tool for justice, harmless fun, or ultimately damaging? Many people over the years have considered the ethics of true crime. Questions over exploitation are some of the most frequent points made — true crime has been described as ghoulish, relishing in descriptions of murders while ignoring the fact that the victims were real people, some with surviving loved ones who are retraumatised by a cultural fascination with the violent end that the victims faced. Others see true crime as a way to highlight how marginalised people are ignored, particularly by the systems that are supposed to protect them, and insist on justice and reform. Some true crime narratives have undoubtedly led to the glorification of some killers — Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez and Chris Watts are some of the murderers who have their own grotesque fanbases, many of whom focus on their looks.