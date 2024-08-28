The Best Romance Books with Neurodivergent Main Characters
One of my favorite things about romance is the care given to portraying its characters’ inner lives. This is true of many genres, but emotional growth is as central to a romance novel’s narrative as any external plot points. I think that’s part of why some of the best depictions of neurodivergence I’ve found as an autistic reader are within that genre. Plus, I love watching the leads find the unconditional love they deserve and gain fulfillment in their personal journeys, too. Whenever I’m in the mood for a book where I know the neurodivergent lead is going to be all right, I reach for romance.
These 15 romance novels with neurodivergent main characters stand out for their thoughtful representation. Whether you’re in the mood for a lighthearted rom-com or a more serious read, you’ll find plenty of resonant love stories ahead. Plus, read to the end for two upcoming romance novels about neurodivergent characters to watch for in the coming months!
Got your TBR list ready? Let’s explore 15 of the best romance novels with neurodivergent leads published in recent years!
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
In the hopes of gaining dating experience, autistic econometrician Stella Lane hires escort Michael Phan. As enjoyable as the physical intimacy is, Stella also appreciates the emotional vulnerability she and Michael begin to share.
What begins as a client relationship becomes something more, possibly something real. Both struggle to acknowledge this change and what it means for their future, especially given their traumatic pasts.
Yes & I Love You by Roni Loren
Hollyn Tate, a woman living with Tourette’s syndrome and social anxiety, is horrified when her boss gives her an ultimatum: add videos to her New Orleans nightlife column or lose her job. Desperate for help, she turns to a cute and confident barista named Jack at her co-working space for help.
What begins as one-on-one improv lessons turns into a friends-with-benefits situation, with both Hollyn and Jack secretly hoping that the arrangement never ends.
Something Wild and Wonderful by Anita Kelly
Alexei Lebedev, a neurodivergent and newly out gay man, decides to hike the Pacific Coast Trail solo to grapple with his complicated desires for the future. His plans change, however, when he meets fellow hiker Ben Caravalho a few miles in.
After an immediate connection, Ben and Alexei’s paths continue to cross and they agree to hike together for a time. As their companionship deepens, Alexei realizes that he doesn’t want his relationship with Ben to end with this journey.
Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert
Both leads in this next rec are autistic! Eve Brown finds herself in search of a new job amidst parental pressures to (at least in their eyes) get her life together. After a lackluster interview with buttoned-up B&B owner Jacob Wayne, Eve lands the job through a serendipitous circumstance that may or may not involve accidentally hitting him with her car.
Even though their work styles could not be more different, Jacob’s initially chilly temperament melts around Eve…and she starts to feel just as warm about him.
Never Been Better by Leanne Toshiko Simpson
Dee, Misa, and Matt became fast friends after meeting in a psychiatric ward. After discharge, their bond deepens as they learn to live with a bipolar diagnosis.
When Misa and Matt announce their destination wedding a year later, Dee RSVPs despite her unrequited crush on Matt. With intentions to confess her feelings, Dee instead confronts questions about what she really wants for herself and her love life—especially when the wedding takes a chaotic turn all on its own.
What is Love? by Jen Comfort
Maxine Hart’s tendency to hyper-fixate on all kinds of topics as an ADHDer makes her a natural trivia champion. She’s proven that by becoming one of the highest-scoring contestants on the beloved quiz show Answers!
When she’s slated to return for an Answers! winners tournament to face off against undefeated contestant Hercules McKnight, she hesitantly agrees to a truce with her bookish rival Teddy Ferguson. But hidden beneath the surface is the biggest question of all: whether both feel the lingering sexual tension from their kiss the night they met.
Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley
Growing up with dyslexia, Jada Townsend-Matthews’ family made her feel like no matter how hard she worked for her academic dreams, it was never enough. Now that she’s turned down a fan-favorite contestant in a Bachelorette-style dating show, it seems like the whole world is against her, too.
When her grandma lands her a job (without asking) at a local bakery, she reluctantly takes it up only to grow unexpectedly close with her coworker, soon-to-be-retired NFL player Donovan Dell.
Last Call at the Local by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
After leaving medical school to pursue her passion for music, busker Raine Hart’s tenuous luck takes a nosedive when she loses her instruments in Ireland. Thankfully, a charming pub owner named Jack is willing to offer her a job.
Beyond the playful flirting, Raine and Jack quickly grow fond of each other. But Jack worries that his chronic obsessive-compulsive disorder will be a burden on their relationship, something that Raine understands on some level with her ADHD.
As someone who’s struggled on and off with OCD since my teen years, I will add that this is one of the most well-written depictions I’ve come across, particularly of how people with OCD experience intrusive thoughts and what exposure response prevention (ERP) therapy is like.
Rules for Second Chances by Maggie North
After her 30th birthday sparks an existential crisis, Liz Lewis does something completely out of character: she signs up for an improv class. Confidence has never come easy to her but, dissatisfied with her marriage and life in general, she hopes the discomfort will lead to personal growth.
Determined to save their relationship, her husband Tobin takes the class with her. As both go through personal discoveries—including that Liz may have undiagnosed autism—they grow closer than they ever had before.
Game On by Seressia Glass
As a DEIA consultant for gaming companies, Samara Reynolds is able to combine both of her passions into a fulfilling career. After her video critique of Artemis Games’ latest release goes viral, she’s surprised when CEO Aron Galantis offers her a job to rehaul their character options.
Himself a neurodivergent man with a passion for gaming accessibility, Aron appreciates learning from and collaborating with Samara. Soon, both begin to wonder what a relationship outside of the workplace might look like.
The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez
Between living with OCD and facing uncertainties about an upcoming medical procedure, Kristen Petersen is overwhelmed. But because she’s co-planning her best friend’s wedding, she is pressured to keep an outward appearance that everything is fine.
Enter the best man, Josh Copeland, whose laid-back personally charms her and manages to get on her dog’s good side. Despite the instinct to guard her heart, Kristen can’t deny her attraction in the days leading up to the wedding.
Late Bloomer by Mazey Eddings
Opal Devlin and Pepper Smith are neurodivergent women with equal claims to a flower farm in North Carolina. They agree to be roommates as a temporary solution, but their initial resentment fades with the discovery that they’re more alike than not…and that the surprising attraction they feel is mutual.
The Art of Scandal by Regina Black
After years of trying to fit the expectations of a politician’s wife, Rachel Abbott suffers unimaginable betrayal when she discovers her husband Matt’s texts to another woman. Initially, she agrees to a private separation so his reelection campaign can continue without scandal.
But when she meets Nate Vasquez, a dyslexic artist who treats her with the kindness that Matt never did, Rachel decides that she’s done putting Matt’s happiness above her own.
Fall for Him by Andie Burke (September 3)
ER nurse Derek Chang’s nemesis is his unfortunately handsome neighbor, Dylan Gallagher. Following a renovation emergency, the two find themselves in even closer quarters as reluctant roommates.
But Derek soon realizes that there’s more to Dylan than a desire to irritate him. As Dylan navigates life with ADHD and Derek grieves the loss of a friend, the two learn they can trust and even rely on each other.
My Kind of Trouble by L.A. Schwartz (October 15)
Gender-swapped homage to The Music Man? Yes, please!
Harmony Hale is a con woman, and a damn good one at that. Her latest mark is personal. To seek revenge against a corrupt mayor with a fake music festival, she’ll have to gain the trust of autistic librarian Preston Jones.
Despite his initial skepticism, Preston warms up to Harmony, and the feeling is likewise. But as the festival date looms nearer, Harmony must decide whether getting everything she wanted is worth losing love better than she’d ever dreamed.
