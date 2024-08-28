The Best Romance Books with Neurodivergent Main Characters

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

One of my favorite things about romance is the care given to portraying its characters’ inner lives. This is true of many genres, but emotional growth is as central to a romance novel’s narrative as any external plot points. I think that’s part of why some of the best depictions of neurodivergence I’ve found as an autistic reader are within that genre. Plus, I love watching the leads find the unconditional love they deserve and gain fulfillment in their personal journeys, too. Whenever I’m in the mood for a book where I know the neurodivergent lead is going to be all right, I reach for romance.

These 15 romance novels with neurodivergent main characters stand out for their thoughtful representation. Whether you’re in the mood for a lighthearted rom-com or a more serious read, you’ll find plenty of resonant love stories ahead. Plus, read to the end for two upcoming romance novels about neurodivergent characters to watch for in the coming months!