The 16 Best A-spec and Asexual Romance Novels
A-spec and asexual romance novels might just be my favorite kind of romance novels. The communication is next level, the interpersonal plots are to die for, and, even better, at least one character is ace.
Really, the A-spec community has a lot to offer romance readers who’ve already bought into the project of romance at large. I.e. readers buy into the idea that the characters are going to have a happily ever after or happy for now (HEA/HFN). The joy of romance is figuring out just how those two people will get from point A to point B.
A-spec characters introduce an added layer of communication and consideration into the character’s interpersonal relationship that can sometimes get glossed over or assumed in other relationships. Allosexual and alloromantic couples do not always separate their layers of attraction (sexual, romantic, platonic, aesthetic, etc.). Don’t get me wrong: they can consider the varied ways they are attracted to and want to interact romantically, platonically, or sexually with another person. It just doesn’t happen all too often.
In contrast, I love the range of interactions asexual romance novels give readers. Some decide to do an info-dump style AVEN (Asexual Visibility and Education Network) definition. Others describe how they experience attraction and go into their feelings about what they are comfortable with the people they are in a relationship with. However they happen, these are conversations that clarify and crystalize relationships on the page for readers in satisfyingly intricate ways.
The Range of A-spec and Asexual Romance Novels
There are more and more a-spec and asexual romance books being published every year in every romance subgenre. So, there are more and more opportunities for new approaches to representing a-spec characters in interpersonal relationships with an HEA/HFN that feel more authentic to individual readers. Not every book is going to land for every reader. What I like in these a-spec and asexual romance novels might be something you dislike.
All that being said, I had a terrible time narrowing down my list to just the 16 best asexual romance novels. These books have a range of a-spec characters who are aromantic, asexual, demisexual, demiromantic, and gray ace. I have broken them up into contemporary romance, historical romance, romantasy, horror romance, and paranormal romance.
Now let’s get to these A-spec and Asexual romance novels so you can pick them up as soon as possible.
Contemporary Romance
Role Playing by Cathy Yardley
A-spec rep: demisexual
Self-proclaimed 48-year-old hermit, Maggie only joins an online gaming guild because she worries her college-bound son doesn’t have enough friends, but he only agrees to socialize if she does too. That’s how she meets an optimistic, kind guild member who she assumes is her son’s age. He is actually Aiden, a 50-year-old man caring for his aging mother and he assumes Maggie is his mother’s age. But when the two meet in person, they realize their mistake and agree to become real friends. As Maggie and Aiden help each other through unexpected life events, they begin to realize their partnership might be even stronger in person than it was online.
Here We Go Again by Alison Cochrun
A-spec rep: demisexual
When Logan Maletis and Rosemary Hale’s former English teacher and longtime queer mentor is told he has three months to live, he asks them to drive him to his beach house in Maine. So begins this sapphic road trip romance where shenanigans abound as these former school friends turned rival high school teachers begin to reconnect on the American interstate. You will cry and be glad you read it anyway.
Cupid Calling by Viano Oniomoh
A-spec rep: demisexual
Ejiro would love to fall in love, so joining a UK reality dating show that will delay his return to Nigeria is a bonus. Obiora could use a break from working for his parents’ British-Nigerian family business, and he is willing to give dating a shot if it means a vacation. But instead of swooning over the charming bachelorette, they start falling for each other between takes. In this not-the-bachelor reality TV romance novel, contestants Ejiro and Obiora will have to reassess the role of familial expectations in their lives if they want to build something that lasts beyond the screen.
Not Your Type by Elizabeth Jeannel
A-spec rep: asexual
After a traumatic break-up, Ava is thoroughly convinced she is not anyone’s type. Parker has just gotten out of a toxic relationship herself, but when she meets Ava at an LGBT therapy group, she can’t help but be drawn to her. Ava and Parker just keep bumping into each other around town. They just happen to keep similar schedules, but all that proximity might just develop into a secure relationship built on communication and trust.
That Kind Of Guy by Talia Hibbert
A-spec rep: demisexual
Rae needs a fake date to accept a prestigious award at the fantasy convention she used to attend with her abusive ex-husband. Her attractive blacksmith best friend could be just the guy she needs to avoid disaster. For years, Zach pretended to be ok with casual flings, but he’s finally ready to tell people he is demisexual and prioritize his comfort in relationships. But when Rae asks him for help, he doesn’t want to say no. When Zach’s fake relationship with Rae starts to turn real, even a divorcée who has given up on love begins to realize she might have found something unexpectedly wonderful.
Time to Shine by Rachel Reid
A-spec rep: demisexual
Becoming the new reserve goalie for Calgary’s professional hockey team is an amazing opportunity for Landon, even though it’s terrifying for a shy, standoffish guy like him. He would have had a much harder time fitting in if it wasn’t for superstar winger Casey, who befriends him immediately. When Casey offers Landon a room to stay in his big, empty home, he says yes. Now teammates, friends, and roommates Casey and Landon have a real shot at romance too.
Syncopation by Anna Zabo
A-spec rep: aromantic
A queer rock band on the rise finds a Julliard-trained replacement drummer who will solve all their problems. The only issue is Zavier is the lead singer, Ray’s high school crush. Zavier needs the job after a former partner blacklisted him from all concert orchestras—even if he is playing for a rock band. They come to an understanding as bandmates. But as they tour, both Zavier and Ray come to rethink their commitments to the band and each other as they form a connection that changes their lives forever.
Historical Romance
Two Rogues Make a Right by Cat Sebastian
A-spec rep: demisexual
As Will’s oldest friend, Martin always replies to his letters, so when he stops responding, Will’s certain something is wrong. Will’s greatest fears are confirmed when he finds Martin deliriously sick in an attic of all places. Of course, he must kidnap Martin and stow him away to the countryside for doctor-prescribed fresh air where it’s easier for Will to abstain from taking opium. As they begin to live with and care for each other, Will and Martin’s close friendship develops into something sure, strong, and just right for both of them.
Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall
A-spec rep: demisexual
A tricky combination of homoromantic demisexuality and moral standards has led Valentine to ask his family friend, Arabella, if she would marry him. Dreaming of a grand romance, Arabella decides to run away with her best friend in the middle of the night rather than submit to a loveless marriage. Luckily, Arabella’s twin brother, Bonaventure, has a pretty good guess at where she might go. Now Bonny and Val must chase after Arabella through the English countryside to get her back. Encountering bees, protective lesbians, and a bit of romance might just divert them from their path, as Bonny and Val begin to see what it would be like to map a life together.
Any Duke in a Storm by Amalie Howard
A-spec rep: demiromantic
Pirates will do anything for a chance at treasure and Bonnie Bess is no different. Bonnie also happens to be the treasury spy, Lady Lisbeth Medford, Countess of Waterstone and she’s determined to infiltrate a West Indies smuggling ring. When her identity is compromised on a covert mission, the only man in her way appears to be the endlessly kind and helpful smuggler Raphael Saint, the Duc de Viel, who won’t stop saving her life. Raphael is searching for his own revenge on his uncle for his father’s death. Since Beth wants to take his uncle down too, they could both benefit from collaboration—even if it puts their hearts, and ships, on the ropes.
Paranormal Romance
Looking for Love in All the Haunted Places by Claire Kann
A-spec rep: asexual
Uncovering the secrets of a haunted house on reality TV is Lucky’s dream. As a black asexual parapsychologist with ESP, Lucky can read people’s core personality and it has always caused her problems. After years of breaking into haunted locations and nannying, she’s gotten a job offer to film her experience in a sentient house with her favorite paranormal investigator, Maverick. As Lucky begins her 30-day stay, she begins to warm up to the house and everyone in the production company she is working with—especially Maverick and his adorable daughter Rebel. As she uncovers the trouble at the heart of the house, Lucky begins to learn what it means to have a home and a family to come home to.
From The Dark We Came by J. Emery
A-spec rep: demisexual
Music teacher by day, monster-hunting senior agent by night, Belar is a demisexual half-Fae with an impeccable record. Only one vampire has gotten away from him twice and lived to tell the tale and now he’s interested in hiring Belar. Cassian knows someone’s been setting him up and he needs an inside man to figure out who. Belar isn’t interested in attacking innocents—especially attractive, witty, kind innocents like Cassian—and so he agrees to work together. Now Belar must ferret out the enemies in his organization to reassess what really makes a monster.
Human Enough by E.S. Yu
A-spec rep: gray asexual
The Vampire Hunters Association helps people stay safe from bad vampires like the ones who murdered Noah’s parents. Of course, Noah joined the VHA as soon as possible and got the accommodations he could for his autism. Everything goes well until he ends up imprisoned at a vampire’s house with Jordan, the kindest vampire he’s ever met. Escaping with him, living with him, and dating him are all strictly against protocol, but Noah’s begun to question the VHA’s approach to vampires altogether. When Jordan’s friends from his vampire support group start disappearing, Noah uncovers a corruption in the heat of the VHA that will change his life forever.
How to Sell Your Blood & Fall in Love by D.N. Bryn
A-spec rep: demisexual, gray asexual, demigrayromantic
When Dr. Clementine Hughes corners Justin Yu for his blood, Justin proposes the rich doctor give Justin cash in return. As a prolific Kirk/Spock fic author and pharmaceutical researcher at a company illegally experimenting on vampires, Clem’s recent vampirism has to remain a secret. Plus, as a possibly demisexual, gray ace, demigrayromantic kind of guy, he would prefer the consistency of only having to interact with one bloodstream. With his chronic pain, Justin needs Clem’s money if he wants to keep protecting and helping the dozens of vampires in his neighborhood. But as Clem and Justin get closer, their business relationship develops into something neither man can handle, and both are forced to decide if the benefits of isolation are really worth it.
Romantasy
The Evergreen Heir by A.K. Mulford
A-spec rep: demisexual
Neelo knows they will take their mother’s throne sooner rather than later as her health declines, but they’ve always been more comfortable in a library than at their kingdom’s lively and unending parties. Moreover, Neelo would do anything to free their best friend, the most charming fae warrior they know, Talhan from their arranged marriage. But as Neelo and Talhan work together to keep the continent safe from witch uprisings, they begin to discover they are stronger together than they ever could be apart. Moreover, Neelo begins to believe maybe the party capital of the world needed a bookish heir like them all along.
Horror Romance
Good Mourning, Darling by Azalea Crowley
A-spec rep: gray asexual
This queer cozy horror romance follows Eugene, an undead, gray ace, gentleman hitman from the 1920s with a murder-hungry shadow and Ella, a bisexual 27-year-old Filipino American woman with autism adjusting to life back at her estranged parents’ home. Ella’s father kept the real supernatural business behind the family funeral home legacy a secret; so when the monsters start attacking, the odd employee Ella’s been nursing a crush on for years, Eugene, is charged with keeping her safe. Eugene sees this as the perfect opportunity to secure his freedom from Ella’s father, but as the two grow closer over their stay at a safe home, Ella’s feelings take root, and Eugene’s follow soon after. Now Eugene will have to reassess what freedom, safety, and happiness look like for him with more than his shadow for company.
The Best A-Spec and Asexual Romance Novels
I do think these are some of the 16 best A-spec and Asexual romance novels out there right now. However, there is always more to be found in both traditional and independent publishing every year. For other book recommendations, you can investigate these authors’ backlists. Also check out these Must-Read Asexual Books, these Asexual and Aromantic Fantasy Books, and these Aromantic Books.