Bookish Tote Bags for More Sustainable Living

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My town implemented a bag tax right at the beginning of 2020. When the pandemic hit and the science on how the spread of COVID was not yet know, the tax was dropped in favor of single use bags. The tax went back into effect last August, and it has made a real difference in my own habits. I no longer forget my bags in the car, and I have a tremendous stash of reusables I utilize not just in the stores, but in picking up my library books, too. Most of my totes are nothing special — I picked up loads of $1 bags with a flat bottom from a pet store when I moved five years ago. But oh, how I love looking at bookish totes, and I may have one or two I use for “special” toting of items.

With April being Earth month, and because you can never have too many tote bags, here’s a roundup of some excellent bookish totes you’ll want to pick up. These will help you become a little bit more sustainable, allowing you to swap single-use bags for reusable ones, if you’re looking to do that. If you simply are looking for the perfect bag to carry your favorite books and a bottle of water to lounge in the park and read, these’ll do that for you, too.

Be prepared to give your wallet a little exercise here. I’ve rounded up a host of sizes, colors, and designs to ensure you find your perfect bookish tote. If you’re looking for more options, check out these library tote bags.

Bookish Totes You’ll Totes Want to Tote

Canvas tote with groovy font reading "it's a good day to read a book."

This tote is the perfect blend of fun and groovy, and yes, it’s always a good day to read a book. $16

Canvas tote hanging on a coat hook. The tote reads in black font "read more books."

Simple and straightforward, this read more books tote says it all. $18

Image of a canvas tote on a white chair. The tote bag has an image from the classic Frog and Toad books

Big fan of Frog and Toad? This sweet tote bag is for you. $23

Image of a white person holding a canvas tote in front of cement stairs. The tote has light blue writing that reads "book club essentials"

Who doesn’t want a perfect book club tote bag? This is a winner, and there’s plenty of room for your favorite beverage and snacks alongside your books. $20

Black tote bag hanging on a ladder.. In white, it reads "fictional wanderlust." The image has a stack of books alongside witchy images.

I love the witchy vibes of this fictional wanderlust tote bag. $17 and up.

Image of a large tote bag on a coat hook beside a hat and eucalyptus branch. The tote reads, in black font, "take me to the library."

This big tote bag might even be large enough to take home all of your library finds. $20 and up.

Image of an olive skinned person holding a tote bag. The tote bag is styled like an antique book.

Live your dark academia dreams with this antique/vintage book style tote bag. $34 and up.

Image of a black tote bag with brown handles. There is cream script style text. It reads "one more chapter."

If you want a tote that isn’t your traditional canvas, snap up this one more chapter jute tote. $30

Image of a canvas tote on a tile background. In orange font it reads "book bag.."

Book bag? Book bag! $11

Image of a large tote featuring a green dinosaur holding books. It says "readosaurus."

I am kind of obsessed with this adorable readosaurus tote bag. It’s huge, too! $30

Image of a canvas tote with black handles. In black font, the word "read" is repeated.

The font has just enough personality to feel vintage on this read tote bag. $20

Image of a grey canvas tote. It has a red label on it that reads "please handle with care, Fragile." Beneath that in black font reads "books inside"

If you want to ensure your books remain safe wherever you go, perhaps you need this handle with care tote. $21

Image of a canvas tote against a coral background. The tote features two hands, one with a knife and one with a rose. It reads "enemies to lovers."

Enemies to lovers trope fanatic? Say so with this tote. $26

Image of a denim colored tote bag. The screen printing is in yellows, oranges, and reds. It features a hand with stars and reads "bib-li-o-phile: noun, a person who collects or has a great love of books."

Wear one of your identities on your sleeve…tote, that is. $20 and up.

Image of a white person in a black and white striped dress. She has a canvas tote on her shoulder that features a house made of books. It's in coral and black, and it includes a sign reading "cozy cottage."

Whether you’re a fan of cottagecore or not, this mushroom and book cottage tote is a must-have. $20

Image of a white person holding a canvas tote in front of a black door. The tote, which has black text, reads "bury me with my TBR" and features a skeleton hugging a book.

And finally, the tote which features the famous last words of readers everywhere. $16

