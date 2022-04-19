Bookish Tote Bags for More Sustainable Living

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My town implemented a bag tax right at the beginning of 2020. When the pandemic hit and the science on how the spread of COVID was not yet know, the tax was dropped in favor of single use bags. The tax went back into effect last August, and it has made a real difference in my own habits. I no longer forget my bags in the car, and I have a tremendous stash of reusables I utilize not just in the stores, but in picking up my library books, too. Most of my totes are nothing special — I picked up loads of $1 bags with a flat bottom from a pet store when I moved five years ago. But oh, how I love looking at bookish totes, and I may have one or two I use for “special” toting of items.

With April being Earth month, and because you can never have too many tote bags, here’s a roundup of some excellent bookish totes you’ll want to pick up. These will help you become a little bit more sustainable, allowing you to swap single-use bags for reusable ones, if you’re looking to do that. If you simply are looking for the perfect bag to carry your favorite books and a bottle of water to lounge in the park and read, these’ll do that for you, too.

Be prepared to give your wallet a little exercise here. I’ve rounded up a host of sizes, colors, and designs to ensure you find your perfect bookish tote. If you’re looking for more options, check out these library tote bags.

Bookish Totes You’ll Totes Want to Tote

This tote is the perfect blend of fun and groovy, and yes, it’s always a good day to read a book. $16

Simple and straightforward, this read more books tote says it all. $18

Big fan of Frog and Toad? This sweet tote bag is for you. $23

Who doesn’t want a perfect book club tote bag? This is a winner, and there’s plenty of room for your favorite beverage and snacks alongside your books. $20

I love the witchy vibes of this fictional wanderlust tote bag. $17 and up.

This big tote bag might even be large enough to take home all of your library finds. $20 and up.

Live your dark academia dreams with this antique/vintage book style tote bag. $34 and up.

If you want a tote that isn’t your traditional canvas, snap up this one more chapter jute tote. $30

Book bag? Book bag! $11

I am kind of obsessed with this adorable readosaurus tote bag. It’s huge, too! $30

The font has just enough personality to feel vintage on this read tote bag. $20

If you want to ensure your books remain safe wherever you go, perhaps you need this handle with care tote. $21

Enemies to lovers trope fanatic? Say so with this tote. $26

Wear one of your identities on your sleeve…tote, that is. $20 and up.

Whether you’re a fan of cottagecore or not, this mushroom and book cottage tote is a must-have. $20

And finally, the tote which features the famous last words of readers everywhere. $16

