Book Fetish

Best Bookish School Supplies for the 2022-23 School Year

Each year, as late summer approaches and the first hint of autumn drifts in on the wind, I think of one of my favorite quotes from You’ve Got Mail. “Don’t you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.” I haven’t gone school supply shopping for a new school year in over a decade, but something about the season still makes me want blank notebooks and fresh erasers and a cute new backpack. It’s the perfect time to show off your love of reading with bookish school supplies, from bags to binders and beyond. Check out these amazing items from Etsy to help you shout your love of reading from the rooftops.

What if you’re not headed back to the classroom this fall? Not to worry! Everyone could use a cute bag, new set of pencils, or perfect planner, whether you’re taking it to the office or using it at home. These bookish school supplies will help make anywhere you go feel like the perfect reading nook. Embrace that “back to school” state of mind, because lifelong learning is the bee’s knees.

Note: Prices are accurate as of the writing of this list, but are subject to change.

Bookish Backpacks and Bags

A backpack with illustrations of various books on a black background
They call it a book bag for a reason, right? This book lover backpack has adorable books on the outside and can hold all your favorites inside. $42

A black backpack with a purple flap top featuring the cover of Little Women
You’ll never be far from your favorite book with this Little Women backpack. Also available with Pride & Prejudice, Persuasion, and Sense & Sensibility designs. $55

Beige drawstring backpack that says "Books: Because reality is overrated"
This is the perfect drawstring bag to let everyone know you’d rather be reading. $22

A person holding a beige tote bag with a retro graphic of a library that says "Get lit at the library"
If your favorite place in school is the library, then this Get Lit at the Library tote bag is for you. $20

Grayish soft lunchbox with a skull and butterflies atop a stock of books with the phrase "reading: because murder is wrong"
Reading: because murder is wrong! Let everyone in the cafeteria know you’re not to be crossed with this lunchbox. $37

Bookish Notebooks and Folders

A hand holding two vintage Nancy Drew books that have been emptied and refilled with blank notebook paper
This seller finds damaged Nancy Drew books and fills them with lined notebook paper to make the perfect Nancy Drew journals for aspiring sleuths. $27+

Green spiral bound planner with a graphic of a rainbow book stack and the word "the bookworm life"
This bookworm life journal is perfect for keeping track of your class assignments alongside your personal reading, with all kinds of pages perfectly designed for book lovers. $28+

Notepad with sheets that look like library cards with lines for due dates, borrower, etc.
Nothing says “don’t forget!” like a library card. This library card notepad is perfect for to-do lists, locker notes, and much more. $14

Bookish Pens and Pencils

Five pastel colored pencils with embossed sayings like "Today a reader, tomorrow a leader" and "just one more chapter"
If you must be writing instead of reading, you can at least do it in style with this book lover pencil set. $9

Colorful pencils with the first names of various couples from Jane Austen novels embossed in gold
These Jane Austen pencils will keep your favorite Austen couple in your heart and hand. $12

Ballpoint pen with a gray and black feather attached, displayed in a box with a red ribbon
Is this feather ballpoint pen the most functional? No. Will it make you feel like you’re writing a beloved classic novel? Absolutely. $15

Beige pencil pouch with green text from Peter Pan and an illustration of Tinkerbell
Show off your favorite book with a bookish pencil pouch! The seller has a variety of designs featuring beloved books like Anne of Green Gables, The Wizard of Oz, and more. $29

An annotation kit including a black bag that says "book worm", pen, highlighter, washi tape, transparent sticky notes, book clips, and more.
Fun fact: The same things that come in handy for book annotating can be useful in class. This annotation set includes pens, highlighters, sticky tabs, book clips, and more. $22

