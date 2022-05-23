Stick It To Me: Bookish Planner Supplies To Stick In Your Journal

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am a planner person. I really got into the hobby a few years ago, and I find the act of physically organizing my tasks and schedule very soothing. There are so many different formats that planning can take. Some people use blank journals and create their own system. Some people purchase planners with the time blocking and task listing built in. And sure, you can simply use a pen to list out your to dos…but where’s the fun in that? Planning is an industry, complete with YouTube channels, Instagram accounts, Etsy shops, and endless opportunities to acquire new supplies.

Even more fun than just keeping track of the time? Building in the tracking of your reading! The internet is swimming with ideas for organizing your TBR, rating and reviewing titles you’ve read, and celebrating the act of reading itself, all within the pages of your planner. There might be a connection between being a reader and being a planner, but I doubt it. The amazing planning industry has themed kits for every niche under the sun. I have stickers to remind me to take my meds and mark off roller derby practices in my schedule. But my favorite stash of all is my bookish planner supplies.

Below I’ve gathered a bounty of sticky bookish things to make your planner thrive. Whether you’re decorating a spread or tracking your reading, there is something for you!

Bookish Washi Tape Tea, glasses, and all the coziness of comfortably arranged shelves. Grab this bookshelf washi tape! $5

This black and white gothic patterned tape would be perfect to embellish a page during spooky season. $6

Cats and books go together like peanut butter and jelly. This reading cats set will get you two rolls! $12

The premeasured perfection of a washi tape strips set is very satisfying. These colorful book designs come in a variety of thicknesses for your planning pleasure. $3

Bookish Embellishment These simple stickers are perfect for adding a pop of reading pride to a daily or weekly planner spread. $8

Block off reading time in your schedule, spruce up your TBR list, or just decorate the margins with these cute, kawaii-style book stickers. $4

This dreamy, romantic, books-and-tea sticker sheet is another decorative set that will grace several spreads with a touch of cottage core. $4

The translucent design of these small book stickers sets it apart from other minimalistic sticker sheets. Understated and lovely. $4

Bookish Tracking Supplies A currently and finished reading sticker set that allows you to track when you start a new title, the date you finish, and even has a spot for a star rating. Available in single sheets or as a set. $3 and up

Perfectly tiny but packing a punch, these book format stickers offer a chance to track your reading by ebook, audiobook, or physical book. The lovely script is available in different finishes to match your aesthetic. $3 and up

You could spend a long time trying to draw out a reading tracker bookshelf image, or you could buy this sticker and know it’s going to turn out perfect. This seller even sends a scrap so you can test how your pens will behave before you write your titles on the spines! $5

Another tracking image that allows you to design a full page spread without the risk of wobbly lines or underestimating the spacing. This book review tracker offers a space for titles and star ratings. $4

Hopefully you’ve found some bookish planner supplies to excite you! Looking for more? These badass book stickers would look awesome on the cover of your planner. Just saying!