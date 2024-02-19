For the Love of Libros: Bookish Goods for Latines
Before a recent trip to the library, I went to pick out a tote from my sizable tote bag collection and pulled out two favorites: a gorgeous one from the San Diego Public Library’s Central Library and a simple one that simply reads, “judging you in Spanish.” Those two totes really distill my taste in accessories: if it’s bookish, pretty, snarky, or in Spanish, I’m probably into it.
While I own plenty of bookish swag, I don’t have any that mixes my love of books with my Latina identity. For shame! That sent me down an Etsy rabbit hole for totes and bookish goods in general that combine the two, and I’m sharing some of those findings with you today. If you’ve been looking for goodies that show off your love of libros with your Latine culture, here ya go. Apologies if you walk away with a craving for pan dulce.
Mexican pan dulce is one of my great loves in this world, especially the concha, a pastry made of soft, enriched, buttery dough topped with a streusel-like sugar shell. It’s called a concha because it looks like a shell, and it pairs beautifully with some cafecito. I may not get to eat a concha every day, but I can use this adorable concha bookmark anytime I want. $5+
I don’t drink coffee regularly, but I do love a cafecito. There is a difference, thank you very much, and it goes very well with reading. Enter this cafecito y libros Mug. $27
These leyenda bookmarks feature some of my favorite legends from Latine lore: El Cucuy, El Charro Negro, and La Llorona. A little bit creepy, a lotta bit cute. $5+
This isn’t technically bookish, but I am a very thirsty human (not that kind, rude) and need a big ol’ water receptacle near me during marathon reading sessions. If you, too, are serious about hydration and a part of the “que Stanley cup ni que nada!” community like me, consider this stunning 40 oz. Mexican embroidery tumbler. $35
I love a snarky piece of stationary and have bought this Chingaderas Que Hacer notepad at least twice. It’s got To Do sections with some, err, gentle directives, a section for notes, and a reminder to hydrate. Ponte las pilas and get one, ahuevo. $16
The text on this tote is one of my favorite phrases. “Ni de aqui, ni de alla” means “neither from here, nor from there” and describes a relatable experience. I’ve learned to find the beauty in this split sense of self, and I love that this tote celebrates lit that gets at the essence of that feeling. $19
Here’s another cute pan dulce bookmark for your collection, this one with lots of teeny tiny conchas plus puerquitos (piggy-shaped cinnamon + brown sugar cookies? kind of? but hella thick?) and mantecadas (look like cupcakes, tastes like butter and hope). $4
Whether in English or in Spanish, we all tell ourselves the ol’ “just one more chapter” lie. I love this Un Capitulo Mas T-shirt, especially for the skeleton. $25+
Because the only thing better than cafecito y libros is cafecito, libros, y chisme. We may be drinking coffee, but we always bring the tea. *wink wink* I’m going to need this cafecito con chisme y libros mug. $24
You probably know all about Jane Mount and Ideal Bookshelf, but did you know there’s a Latinx novels version of this signature tote? I love how it’s a mix of OG classics and modern faves. $24
This summer shelfie print is everything. It’s colorful, it’s cute, and it’s got a painted skull. Also perfect for all my plant people. $30
And lastly, this pretty buen dia para leer shirt, because it’s always a good day to read. $28+
