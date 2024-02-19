collage of three Latine bookish gifts: a concha bookmark, a tshirt with the words "un capitulo mas," and a note bag with the words, "ni de aqui ni de alla"
For the Love of Libros: Bookish Goods for Latines

Before a recent trip to the library, I went to pick out a tote from my sizable tote bag collection and pulled out two favorites: a gorgeous one from the San Diego Public Library’s Central Library and a simple one that simply reads, “judging you in Spanish.” Those two totes really distill my taste in accessories: if it’s bookish, pretty, snarky, or in Spanish, I’m probably into it.

While I own plenty of bookish swag, I don’t have any that mixes my love of books with my Latina identity. For shame! That sent me down an Etsy rabbit hole for totes and bookish goods in general that combine the two, and I’m sharing some of those findings with you today. If you’ve been looking for goodies that show off your love of libros with your Latine culture, here ya go. Apologies if you walk away with a craving for pan dulce.

a pink concha bookmark on a book page

Mexican pan dulce is one of my great loves in this world, especially the concha, a pastry made of soft, enriched, buttery dough topped with a streusel-like sugar shell. It’s called a concha because it looks like a shell, and it pairs beautifully with some cafecito. I may not get to eat a concha every day, but I can use this adorable concha bookmark anytime I want. $5+

a pink and white mug on top of a stack of three books. The pink text on the mug reads "cafecito y libros"

I don’t drink coffee regularly, but I do love a cafecito. There is a difference, thank you very much, and it goes very well with reading. Enter this cafecito y libros Mug. $27

three bookmarks containing urban legends from Latine culture, including La Llorona

These leyenda bookmarks feature some of my favorite legends from Latine lore: El Cucuy, El Charro Negro, and La Llorona. A little bit creepy, a lotta bit cute. $5+

two large cream-colored yumblers in Mexican embroidery design

This isn’t technically bookish, but I am a very thirsty human (not that kind, rude) and need a big ol’ water receptacle near me during marathon reading sessions. If you, too, are serious about hydration and a part of the “que Stanley cup ni que nada!” community like me, consider this stunning 40 oz. Mexican embroidery tumbler. $35

a pink notepad with the words "chingaderas que hacer" near the top with four divided checklists

I love a snarky piece of stationary and have bought this Chingaderas Que Hacer notepad at least twice. It’s got To Do sections with some, err, gentle directives, a section for notes, and a reminder to hydrate. Ponte las pilas and get one, ahuevo. $16

canvas tote bag with a design of colorful book spines. Beneath the books are the words "ni de aqui, ni de alla"

The text on this tote is one of my favorite phrases. “Ni de aqui, ni de alla” means “neither from here, nor from there” and describes a relatable experience. I’ve learned to find the beauty in this split sense of self, and I love that this tote celebrates lit that gets at the essence of that feeling. $19

a bookmark containing images of Mexican pastty known as pan dulce against a light pink background

Here’s another cute pan dulce bookmark for your collection, this one with lots of teeny tiny conchas plus puerquitos (piggy-shaped cinnamon + brown sugar cookies? kind of? but hella thick?) and mantecadas (look like cupcakes, tastes like butter and hope). $4

a woman holding an open book wearing a dark grey tshirt. The shirt design contains an skeleton holding an open book and the words "un capitulo mas"

Whether in English or in Spanish, we all tell ourselves the ol’ “just one more chapter” lie. I love this Un Capitulo Mas T-shirt, especially for the skeleton. $25+

a mug with a painted floral design along the top and bottom. Between the florals are the words "cafecito con chisme y libros"

Because the only thing better than cafecito y libros is cafecito, libros, y chisme. We may be drinking coffee, but we always bring the tea. *wink wink* I’m going to need this cafecito con chisme y libros mug. $24

a cream tote bag with the spines of several novels by Latinx authors on it

You probably know all about Jane Mount and Ideal Bookshelf, but did you know there’s a Latinx novels version of this signature tote? I love how it’s a mix of OG classics and modern faves. $24

a print showing a bookshelf with several colorful books, succulents, and a painted skull

This summer shelfie print is everything. It’s colorful, it’s cute, and it’s got a painted skull. Also perfect for all my plant people. $30

a light pink tshirt with the words "es un buen dia por leer" and an open book on it

And lastly, this pretty buen dia para leer shirt, because it’s always a good day to read. $28+

