Before a recent trip to the library, I went to pick out a tote from my sizable tote bag collection and pulled out two favorites: a gorgeous one from the San Diego Public Library’s Central Library and a simple one that simply reads, “judging you in Spanish.” Those two totes really distill my taste in accessories: if it’s bookish, pretty, snarky, or in Spanish, I’m probably into it.

While I own plenty of bookish swag, I don’t have any that mixes my love of books with my Latina identity. For shame! That sent me down an Etsy rabbit hole for totes and bookish goods in general that combine the two, and I’m sharing some of those findings with you today. If you’ve been looking for goodies that show off your love of libros with your Latine culture, here ya go. Apologies if you walk away with a craving for pan dulce.