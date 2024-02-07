By day, Leah Rachel von Essen is the editor-in-chief of Chicago Booth Magazine at the University of Chicago. By night, she reviews genre-bending fiction for Booklist, and writes regularly as a senior contributor at Book Riot. Her blog While Reading and Walking has over 10,000 dedicated followers over several social media outlets, including Instagram . She writes passionately about books in translation, chronic illness and bias in healthcare, queer books, twisty SFF, and magical realism and folklore. She was one of a select few bookstagrammers named to NewCity’s Chicago Lit50 in 2022. She is an avid traveler, a passionate fan of women’s basketball and soccer, and a lifelong learner. Twitter: @reading_while

Let’s face it: 2024 has already been a tough year! What better way to dispel that bad energy than to indulge in a little retail therapy — particularly bookish retail therapy? I know nothing makes me feel better than adding another tote bag to my gorgeous tote bag pile, or using a new bookmark, or putting a gorgeous sticker in my journal. Yes, we don’t need them, but if they bring small joys to our lives each day, then they are worth purchasing.

All of the items below are worth the purchase. And there’s a bonus. It’s Black History Month, which means it’s the perfect time to give some of that indulgence money into the hands of Black creators. The 12 Black-owned Etsy shops below make absolutely incredible merchandise, from a gorgeous T-shirt honoring the great bell hooks to a new bookish candle to join your reading nook rotation. Take a moment to treat yourself this February, and buy something nice and bookish from one of these stores!