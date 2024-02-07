Black-owned etsy store items
Black-Owned Bookish Etsy Shops for You to Support

Leah Rachel von Essen

Senior Contributor

By day, Leah Rachel von Essen is the editor-in-chief of Chicago Booth Magazine at the University of Chicago. By night, she reviews genre-bending fiction for Booklist, and writes regularly as a senior contributor at Book Riot. Her blog While Reading and Walking has over 10,000 dedicated followers over several social media outlets, including Instagram. She writes passionately about books in translation, chronic illness and bias in healthcare, queer books, twisty SFF, and magical realism and folklore. She was one of a select few bookstagrammers named to NewCity’s Chicago Lit50 in 2022. She is an avid traveler, a passionate fan of women’s basketball and soccer, and a lifelong learner. Twitter: @reading_while

Let’s face it: 2024 has already been a tough year! What better way to dispel that bad energy than to indulge in a little retail therapy — particularly bookish retail therapy? I know nothing makes me feel better than adding another tote bag to my gorgeous tote bag pile, or using a new bookmark, or putting a gorgeous sticker in my journal. Yes, we don’t need them, but if they bring small joys to our lives each day, then they are worth purchasing.

All of the items below are worth the purchase. And there’s a bonus. It’s Black History Month, which means it’s the perfect time to give some of that indulgence money into the hands of Black creators. The 12 Black-owned Etsy shops below make absolutely incredible merchandise, from a gorgeous T-shirt honoring the great bell hooks to a new bookish candle to join your reading nook rotation. Take a moment to treat yourself this February, and buy something nice and bookish from one of these stores!

black tote bag that reads WELL READ BLACK GIRL in gold

SewSoDef has everything from these amazing tote bags ($23) to custom wine bottle labels to bookmarks and planners — in other words, everything you need to get reading.

Washi tape with a bookish print

Ebonii’s Moon Stationery Goods has stickers, notepads, postcards, rubber stamps, pins, and this book lovers club washi tape ($8), all dedicated to the love of books and a bookish aesthetic.

An open box with two books and other bookish goodies inside

Okay, so JaesBookbox only has one item: but it’s this incredible book box ($50), which comes with a book and affirmation journal, plus a small pile of excellent bookish goodies. Buy it as a gift for your favorite bookworm!

Yellow sweatshirt with a design of a brown-skinned Black woman reading

The designs from The Trini Gee are so cute that it was difficult to choose just one to figure here. They have T-shirts, sweatshirts (this one, above, is $40), puzzles, journals, notebooks, and much more, all with incredible designs.

Two magnetic bookmarks with brown-skinned Black women reading on them

The Houston-based AllMyQueens shop sells a series of gorgeous magnetic bookmarks and stickers — the set of two above is $9. Get these or a whole set of their designs to make your reading as stylish as possible.

A candle sitting on top of a book

I am obsessed with the bookish candles made by Book and Reverie. They have this Well-Read candle ($22) that smells of vanilla, pound cake, and honey — but they also have candles themed around Bridgerton, The Starless Sea, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, and more!

A metal bookmark of a brown-skinned Black woman with a large hat facing away

Get this beautiful metal bookmark ($18) from Melanin Magic Kits, a Philadelphia-based Etsy shop that also has bookends, wire paper clips, T-shirts, and more for you to browse.

A light brown-skinned Black woman wearing a black sweatshirt with an Ida B Wells quote on it

Are you a James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, or Ida B. Wells fan? Then The Culture Ref has shirts, journals, and much more for you. Their bookish items showcase these absolute icons and some of their most inspiring quotes, including this Ida B. Wells sweatshirt ($35+).

Sticker of a brown-skinned Black woman wearing a tshirt that says Black Educators Matter

You can get this awesome “Black Educators Matter” sticker ($5), or pick up any number of excellent bookmarks and even a reading journal, at Black-owned Etsy shop HerSheMe Creations.

A print featuring a quote by Toni Morrison that says: "If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down."

“If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down.” Get this Toni Morrison print ($2) and have it printed and framed, or pick up T-shirts, books, and more at Cultured Kinfolk, which is run by AfroDominican-Ghanian American woman Janet Luz Sackey.

Sticker with a brown-skinned Black woman figure in a tan dress. Sicker is captioned "always reading"

Get this “Always Reading” sticker ($5) from Canada-based stationery and gifts shop carellenguessen, which also sells bookmarks, greeting cards, tote bags, notebooks, and more for you to choose from.

A medium brown-skinned Black woman with her hand over her head, with a t-shirt that has a quote by bell hooks on it

Get this “I will not have my life narrowed down” T-shirt now ($25), and rock the words and wisdom of bell hooks — or other icons — by visiting New York–based Etsy shop LegendInfluence.

