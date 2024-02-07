Black-Owned Bookish Etsy Shops for You to Support
Let’s face it: 2024 has already been a tough year! What better way to dispel that bad energy than to indulge in a little retail therapy — particularly bookish retail therapy? I know nothing makes me feel better than adding another tote bag to my gorgeous tote bag pile, or using a new bookmark, or putting a gorgeous sticker in my journal. Yes, we don’t need them, but if they bring small joys to our lives each day, then they are worth purchasing.
All of the items below are worth the purchase. And there’s a bonus. It’s Black History Month, which means it’s the perfect time to give some of that indulgence money into the hands of Black creators. The 12 Black-owned Etsy shops below make absolutely incredible merchandise, from a gorgeous T-shirt honoring the great bell hooks to a new bookish candle to join your reading nook rotation. Take a moment to treat yourself this February, and buy something nice and bookish from one of these stores!
SewSoDef has everything from these amazing tote bags ($23) to custom wine bottle labels to bookmarks and planners — in other words, everything you need to get reading.
Ebonii’s Moon Stationery Goods has stickers, notepads, postcards, rubber stamps, pins, and this book lovers club washi tape ($8), all dedicated to the love of books and a bookish aesthetic.
Okay, so JaesBookbox only has one item: but it’s this incredible book box ($50), which comes with a book and affirmation journal, plus a small pile of excellent bookish goodies. Buy it as a gift for your favorite bookworm!
The designs from The Trini Gee are so cute that it was difficult to choose just one to figure here. They have T-shirts, sweatshirts (this one, above, is $40), puzzles, journals, notebooks, and much more, all with incredible designs.
The Houston-based AllMyQueens shop sells a series of gorgeous magnetic bookmarks and stickers — the set of two above is $9. Get these or a whole set of their designs to make your reading as stylish as possible.
I am obsessed with the bookish candles made by Book and Reverie. They have this Well-Read candle ($22) that smells of vanilla, pound cake, and honey — but they also have candles themed around Bridgerton, The Starless Sea, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, and more!
Get this beautiful metal bookmark ($18) from Melanin Magic Kits, a Philadelphia-based Etsy shop that also has bookends, wire paper clips, T-shirts, and more for you to browse.
Are you a James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, or Ida B. Wells fan? Then The Culture Ref has shirts, journals, and much more for you. Their bookish items showcase these absolute icons and some of their most inspiring quotes, including this Ida B. Wells sweatshirt ($35+).
You can get this awesome “Black Educators Matter” sticker ($5), or pick up any number of excellent bookmarks and even a reading journal, at Black-owned Etsy shop HerSheMe Creations.
“If you want to fly, you have to give up the things that weigh you down.” Get this Toni Morrison print ($2) and have it printed and framed, or pick up T-shirts, books, and more at Cultured Kinfolk, which is run by AfroDominican-Ghanian American woman Janet Luz Sackey.
Get this “Always Reading” sticker ($5) from Canada-based stationery and gifts shop carellenguessen, which also sells bookmarks, greeting cards, tote bags, notebooks, and more for you to choose from.
Get this “I will not have my life narrowed down” T-shirt now ($25), and rock the words and wisdom of bell hooks — or other icons — by visiting New York–based Etsy shop LegendInfluence.
Want other ways to support bookish Black-owned businesses? Check out our list of subscription boxes by Black businesses or our list of 50 Black-owned independent bookstores to support.