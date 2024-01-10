F*#K Yeah: 15 Sweary Bookish Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Language is a beautiful thing that offers so many ways to express oneself — including with a well-timed swear word. Or many. Who’s to put a number on what’s necessary to convey the depth of your emotions? They are just words, after all, and yet, they get put in the category of being “frowned upon” in certain settings — at the very least —more often than not. I’m clearly not here to tell you to not swear. Just the opposite, really.

What I’m trying to say is that you are in the correct place if any of these things are true: If you think the statement “I love to read,” while accurate, isn’t as expressive in conveying the sheer volume that you love to read and prefer to say “I love to fucking read.” Or, you live by the motto, “Maybe swearing will help.” Maybe the idea of swear words being especially taboo when you were a child drove you into adulthood, proud to have a potty mouth!

So, if you’re a bookworm with a sweary sensibility, I found you some bookmarks, stickers, a journal, a pendant, a tote bag, a t-shirt, an enamel pin, and a mug that will appeal to both your book-loving heart and your drop-a-well-timed-f-bomb-(or other swear)-heart.

Banned Books Sticker Librarian ($4): Read banned books and fight anyone on team censorship to ensure everyone has access to books.

John Waters quote Letterpress Bookmark ($5): If you live by John Waters’ wise words, here’s a bookmark to display, use, or keep tucked in your favorite book as a reminder.

Bad Bitches Read sticker ($4): Yes, yes they do! Plus, I really like the graphic on this sticker, so stick it on your favorite thing or use it as a bookmark!

Bookish AF Nerdy Tshirt ($22): Want a nerdy, bookish tee with a good “AF” on it but slightly less obvious? I got ya!

Read a Book Motherfucker hard Enamel Pin ($12): I mean, wise words are wise, and who doesn’t need more enamel pins to stick on a bag or jacket?

Hello I’m Reading Fuck Off sticker ($4): A sticker perfect for your ereader, laptop, to use as a bookmark, or even to just stick on your forehead if people aren’t taking the hint!

Fuck Off I’m Reading Magnetic Bookmark ($6): Maybe you want the same message, but less subtle and in a bookmark!

Fuck This Shit Journal ($18): Are you a collector of journals — whether you actually use them or not? Combine that with being absolutely over everything, and this is an excellent journal to keep out for others to see.

Funny swear tote bag ($28): Speaking of “shit,” maybe you’re not keeping it together that great, but you are carrying around your books like a champ. In which case, hello to this book tote.

Fuck flowers buy me books sticker ($4): Okay, I’m a “why not both?” kinda gal, but I can still get behind this. Plus, it’s perfect for anyone allergic to nature.

I LOVE TO READ & the Word Fuck Coffee Mug ($17): Simple and to the point, which comes in handy when you haven’t finished your first coffee of the day.

Necklace/Key Chain Bookish AF ($10): Let the world know how bookish you are with a necklace or keychain.

