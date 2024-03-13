Bookish Barware for Your Next Book Club Meeting

Kristian Wilson Colyard grew up weird in a one-caution-light town in the Appalachian foothills. She now lives in an old textile city with her husband and their clowder of cats. She’s on Twitter @kristianwriting, and you can find more of her work online at kristianwriting.com.

But, you protest, my book club doesn’t even drink! Well, you’ll be happy to know that the driest reading groups can benefit from having some fun barware floating around their meetings. Even if you don’t indulge, the drinking vessels and accessories on the list below will bring some much-needed pizzazz to your next get-together. And that’s something we can all get behind, right?

The running joke about book clubs being primarily to schmooze and booze it up may not be entirely accurate, but that doesn’t mean you can’t — or shouldn’t — turn each meeting into a mini party. I have got some great pieces of bookish barware for you to check out below.

Now, I am not saying the reason your last book club failed was due to your unimaginative drinkware. What I am saying is that the rosé tastes better when it’s sipped out of a fancy — or at least attractive — glass. That’s just science!

All that being said, let’s talk about what you will find here. Whether you’re into an ultra-niche subgenre or striving for the widest possible appeal, you’re in good hands. (And congratulations on knowing exactly what you are all about!)

Regardless of the vibe your reading group is aiming for, trust me when I say that there is something for you on this list. I have picked out whimsical swizzle sticks, fandom glasses, classics-inspired drink coasters, and even a little something for the horror fans in the audience.

Best of all, these affordable bits and baubles get you the most bang for your book-buying buck. There are absolutely no losers here…well, except for the fools who want to keep their potentially grand book clubs all boring and grey.

Below, check out the best bookish barware pieces guaranteed to zhuzh up your next book club meeting.

Bookish Barware for Your Next Book Club Meeting For horror lovers, there’s this personalized tumbler inspired by The Shining. Get it for yourself or the forever-put-upon host. $35

I’m in love with these bookish swizzle sticks — and I don’t even drink! They’re just so much fun, and at this low price point, they make a neat little treat for anyone who loves books. $16

Glass cans are all the rage on the barware scene right now, so don’t sleep on these glass cans featuring bookish tarot card designs. $14

If your book club isn’t afraid not to take itself too seriously, consider getting this serving tray decorated with lesbian pulp novel covers. It’s kitschy-campy in all the best possible ways. $54

For the classics fans, there are these lovely Jane Austen novel coasters. They’re sure to make you feel like you’re schmoozing in a big, Beauty and the Beast-esque library, even if you’re just in your bestie’s living room. $29

These miniature book nooks may be a bit spendy, but they’re great for small book clubs. And with a dedicated space for your cocktail, they make fantastic entertaining accessories as well. $63

One of the most affordable items on this list is this three-piece set of bookish shot glasses, which is just too fun to overlook. $15

I know stemless wine glasses are the drinkware of choice right now, but hear me out. These wine charms, perfect for book lovers, are too cute. $19

