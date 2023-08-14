The Best D&D Mugs, Goblets, and Chalices

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website. View All posts by R. Nassor

The game is all prepped and ready to go. Now, you just have to get ready to grab some new D&D mugs, goblets, and chalices for your table. Beverages are a necessary component of a Dungeons & Dragons game after all and you need the perfect drinking vessel to match the vibes.

There is a lot of talking that goes on over the course of a D&D game that can last anywhere from one to nine hours. Any more than that and you’re party might be in the danger zone of fatigue and an overall lack of food breaks. However, while you are at the table, little snacks and drinks are vital components of gameplay and the right dishware really ties the game together. D&D mugs, goblets, and chalices are the best way to add a bit of fun to your hydration schedule. I promise it’s worth it.

For my own game, I made my party hand-thrown individualized ceramic mugs with their names on them. No one got their drinks mixed up at the table and everyone stayed reasonably hydrated. I think everyone deserves a nice little D&D mug for their game too. It is equal parts whimsical and practical. So, now it really is time for you to get your own.

Tears of My Players Ceramic Mug Any Dungeon Master knows sometimes the price of a good game is player sadness. This tongue-in-cheek ceramic mug is not only very cute, it’s also accurate. $29

You Can Certainly Try Nat 1 Frosted Glass Mug I am a big fan of embracing failure. Sometimes you roll a nat 1 and, if you have this mug, at least your drink supports you. $40

Pearl Dice Filled Glasses I love that these glasses are entirely customizable from the type of dice to the glass shape. $35+

Handmade Green Ceramic D20 Mug Whenever you have a chance to buy a handmade ceramic mug for D&D you should get it immediately. I just know holding this 12 oz. mug will be so satisfying and I am in love with the golden green glaze. $40

Customizable Nat 20 D&D Mug Although I am personally a fan of pink, this mug comes in a variety of colors and gives buyers the ability to add custom text as well. $26+

D&D metal dice goblet with Leather Band I can admit this goblet is overly extravagant, but it’s too metal to not be included. $115+

Handmade Ceramic D&D Dice Mug As a ceramicist, I can assure you the cup-to-handle size ratio on this mug is stunning. The jaunty dice also make it perfect for any D&D game. $45

Handmade Ceramic Mug with D20 Emblem The shape of this handmade mug with the nat 20 emblem on the front brings good energy to any table. Just imagine sipping some hot chocolate out of a well-formed mug like that. $35+

Handmade Ceramic Chalice Who doesn’t love a good ceramic chalice? These hand-thrown beauties will work wonderfully for D&D. $35

Handmade Dragon Mug Where would D&D be without its dragons? These 16 oz handmade ceramic dragon mugs are amazing. Each dragon is hand-carved and the maker gives buyers the option to vary the dragon placement based on handedness. $48

I hope you liked some of these D&D mugs, goblets, and chalices. If you are looking for more D&D goodies, try checking out these D&D dice rollers, these D&D gifts, or these D&D maps.