This Is The Year: Bookish Planner Supplies to Help You Meet Your Reading Resolutions

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

The time has come to once again embrace The Notebook That Will Change Everything. Some people are immune to its siren call. I am not one of those people. With every new year (and quarter, and month, and week), I am tempted by the idea that a new planning system will finally soothe my ADHD, lift me out of depression, and change every bad habit by the simple virtue of its empty boxes.

While time has taught me that it will take more than a well-branded planner to make me feel on top of things, I do enjoy the hobby of planning. You can find me using stickers, pens, and tape to make spreads that will, if not remind me what to do beforehand, at least help me remember what happened. While the format (and consistency) of my planner use has changed frequently, I never tire of flipping back through the pages and seeing what I deemed worthy of jotting down.