This Is The Year: Bookish Planner Supplies to Help You Meet Your Reading Resolutions
The time has come to once again embrace The Notebook That Will Change Everything. Some people are immune to its siren call. I am not one of those people. With every new year (and quarter, and month, and week), I am tempted by the idea that a new planning system will finally soothe my ADHD, lift me out of depression, and change every bad habit by the simple virtue of its empty boxes.
While time has taught me that it will take more than a well-branded planner to make me feel on top of things, I do enjoy the hobby of planning. You can find me using stickers, pens, and tape to make spreads that will, if not remind me what to do beforehand, at least help me remember what happened. While the format (and consistency) of my planner use has changed frequently, I never tire of flipping back through the pages and seeing what I deemed worthy of jotting down.
With the grand master of all resets coming in the form of the brand new year, it’s a perfect time to take stock of your bookish planner supplies. Whether you are looking for planning supplies that show off your bookish nature or you need specific tools to help you track your reading, there are tons of options that can make your planning and journaling a little more exciting!
Washi Tape for your Bookish Planner
Pull apart stamps to highlight favorite genres or keep them connected to create a gorgeous border. Either way, this genre bookshelf washi tape will make your plans pop. $9
Dazzling fantasy scenes grace this roll of Fenwild fantasy map washi tape. Beyond its many bookish uses, I could also see this adding a perfect touch to an autumn spread. $5
For a bright pop of color, try this botanical bookworm washi tape. The happy pinks and yellows would compliment a list of beach reads or the memory of a bookish spring picnic. $4
Bookish Supplies for Digital Planners
The gorgeous, minimalist look of this reading tracker is what originally drew my eye. I love how the digital format allows for book covers to be seamlessly added. The undated format makes it endlessly useful! $13
Realistic sketches of cozy, bookish things make this sticker pack aesthetically pleasing, but this bundle is a one-stop shop for bookish planner supplies. You’ve also got book review squares, mini icons, genre labels, and more! $3
More sticker packs, with a few romance tropes thrown in for good measure. I’ll buy any sticker set, digital or physical, that lets me advertise my spicy reads! This Romance Lovers digital sticker pack has that and more. $5
Book Tracking for Your Planner
These handy little stamps give you a chance to rate anything, from restaurants to shows to your beloved books. Hearts, stars, chili peppers, or weather; no matter which icon you choose, it’ll be 5/5. $7
Could this be any more fun? Lay the dashboard sticker in the notebook of your choice, assign genres to each Tetris shape, then play the game as you read merrily along your way. This Genre Tetris Reading Challenge has definitely piqued my interest. $10
If you’re not ready to commit to a certain book journaling style, why not pick up this sampler of bookish tracking stickers? I love the ability to mark a book as DNF (did not finish), as I’ve been trying to embrace this more in my reading life. $7.50
If you’re looking to take your book tracking to the next level, you could commission this set of custom book cover stickers. Choose a bunch you’ve read or plan to read, then use the cover to highlight your rating or review. The world (or library) is your oyster! $12
Of course, there’s always room in the shopping cart for a classic. These five-star rating stickers work anywhere, for any reason. $3
Stickers for your Bookish Planner
No matter your preferred reading format, there’s an adorable mini icon sticker for you! Represent physical books, ereaders, or audiobooks with these small book icon stickers. $3+
If you’re investing in bookish planner stickers, this hobby likely extends into other parts of your life. Like, perhaps, into book club? Never forget a meeting with these book club stickers. $4
Ending on the sweetest note, take a look at these dreamy, cottagecore-esque decorative book stickers. To mark a reading block or just to add a touch of pretty, these stickers are perfect for your planner. $11
Hopefully, you've found some bookish planner supplies that will help your 2024 dreams come true!