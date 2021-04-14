The Perfect BOOkish Gifts for Horror Lovers

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Whether horror has been a life-long love or you’re new to diving deep into this literary mood, there’s so much to enjoy here. Horror can be funny or gory, terrifying or fun, eerie or unsettling, or a combination of all of the above. No matter your tolerance level for the macabre, chances are there’s something for you.

Likewise, there’s such a fun array of bookish gifts for horror lovers out there. Slap a sticker on your notebook or laptop or wear your horror fandom across your chest with a sweet tee.

Maybe you’ll take it to the next level and don a horror look while sinking into your next favorite horror read. In any case, you’re going to love these fun bookish goods for horror fanatics.

Bookish Gifts for Horror Lovers

If you love to read spooky books, share that with the world using this sticker. $3.50.

Create a real reading ambiance with this ghost story candle, which smells of marshmallow, firewood, and smoke. $34.

Maybe you prefer the scent of a haunted bookstore, all old books, mahogany, and cold? $21.

A little bloody bookmark never did any harm. $10 and up with size options.

Keep your books scared straight with these metal bat bookends. $63.

Wear your TBR with this scary book stack tee. $30.

If you’re looking for a horror bookmark, this Etsy seller has got you covered. I’m a big fan of this metal coffin, but you can score zombies, skeletons, and other creepies as well. $24.

Keep your change safe and scared in this Poe coin purse. $50.

And where do you keep your Poe coin purse safe? Inside your Dracula bag, of course. $130 for this one-of-a-kind book bag.

Looking for the perfect piece of art? This skeleton lounging on some books with a cup of his favorite warm brew may fit the bill. $25.

Put a little poe in your wardrobe with this Poe enamel pin. $13.

Take pride in being a horror reader with this shirt. $27 and up.

If you’re into cross stitch, why not stitch this horror book lover pattern? Downloadable design featuring all of your favorite creatures and spirits. $7.50.

I especially love that this horror mug doesn’t specify what “this” drink is. $18 and up.

These dangling ghost stories earrings are too cute. $13.

You’ll be the bomb in this horror comics bomber jacket, that’s for sure. $86.

For the true horror devotee, is there anything you need more than a coffin bookshelf? $375 and up, depending on size.