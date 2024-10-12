Book Riot’s Most Popular Posts of the Week
Here are the Book Riot posts that readers read the most this week.
5 “Classic” Comics You Can Skip (and What to Read Instead)
Comic book sales—and comic book readership—get bigger every year. And yet if you look at a list of “where to start with comics” or “the best comics of all time,” you’ll probably see the same handful of comics recommended over and over again. Comic book fans are extremely resistant to change, and like every other medium, comics have their classics—the books that longtime readers insist you mustcheck off to be a real comics fan.
The 50 U.S. Writers I Would Bet on to Win The Nobel Prize. Someday.
I took a crack at making a list of the 50 U.S. writers who I think the best chance of winning a Literature Nobel some day. There might be, what 2-3 U.S. laureates that will win in the four or so decades I might expect to be around. I will consider it a successful exercise if I get one of them right.
Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall
As the genre has continued to develop, many Nordic mysteries and thrillers have tackled contemporary social issues, such as the strains of loneliness and the tensions between existing populations and immigrants, as well as the history of indigenous groups like the Sámi who have often been overlooked by their government. This has brought forth new, multicultural authors into the Nordic novels space, which you can learn more about here.
10 Delightful Witchy Romances
I like a witch romance where their powers are relevant to the story and have an impact on both the witch’s character and their eventual romantic relationship with whomever they fall in love with. As a fan of early 2000s paranormal, I tend to like a bit of plot too. The following delightful witchy romances are a mere sampling of my favorites, but I hope you have a fun time with them nonetheless.
8 Must-Read Books That Went Under the Radar Last Year
Of course, “under the radar” is a nebulous term. It can be hard to gauge the popularity of a title, especially in an era of social media bubbles. The book all your friends are talking about might only be popular in your echo chamber, and the biggest bestselling books are often titles getting very little attention from bookish social media. (Think: business books and the latest John Grisham mystery.)
The Best New Book Releases Out October 8, 2024
We’re getting at this fall thing from all angles. There are cozy books by BIPOC authors, dead boos in ghost romances, and a new book — The Complete Book of Origami: A Beginner’s Guide to the Most Popular Folded Paper Models by Shufunotomo — to help you learn a craft that I suspect will be great for when you’re listening to audiobooks.
You’ve Got the Bite Stuff: 5 Great Vampire and Werewolf Romance Books
In this post, you’ll find stories of the creatures of the night finding love with humans, and each other. These stories are on the lighter side of paranormal romance, more rom-com than just nom-nom. Would you want to date a vampire or a werewolf? They each have their pros and cons, I suppose. If you date a vampire, you could only go out at night, which means less sun damage to your skin. But then you’d also be lacking in vitamin D. Werewolves are just regular people 95% of each month, so you could have a normal life. Until that one full moon night when they try to eat your face. But hey, everyone has flaws. And as far as we know, they’re not real. (Omg, if you are dating a vampire or werewolf, tell me pleeease.) For now, you’ll have to settle for reading about them.
Cozy Historical Fantasy For Fall
In these cozy historical fantasy books, despite whatever problems the characters or society may face, there’s always an underlying sense of hope driving the story. No matter how bad things get — and it’s usually not that bad in the case of cozy fantasy — we know things are going to turn out okay. Sometimes, that’s exactly what I want out of a book. If you feel the same, then these cozy historical fantasy books are perfect for you.
