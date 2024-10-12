Book Riot’s Most Popular Posts of the Week

We’re getting at this fall thing from all angles. There are cozy books by BIPOC authors, dead boos in ghost romances, and a new book — The Complete Book of Origami: A Beginner’s Guide to the Most Popular Folded Paper Models by Shufunotomo — to help you learn a craft that I suspect will be great for when you’re listening to audiobooks.

In this post, you’ll find stories of the creatures of the night finding love with humans, and each other. These stories are on the lighter side of paranormal romance, more rom-com than just nom-nom. Would you want to date a vampire or a werewolf? They each have their pros and cons, I suppose. If you date a vampire, you could only go out at night, which means less sun damage to your skin. But then you’d also be lacking in vitamin D. Werewolves are just regular people 95% of each month, so you could have a normal life. Until that one full moon night when they try to eat your face. But hey, everyone has flaws. And as far as we know, they’re not real. (Omg, if you are dating a vampire or werewolf, tell me pleeease.) For now, you’ll have to settle for reading about them.

In these cozy historical fantasy books, despite whatever problems the characters or society may face, there’s always an underlying sense of hope driving the story. No matter how bad things get — and it’s usually not that bad in the case of cozy fantasy — we know things are going to turn out okay. Sometimes, that’s exactly what I want out of a book. If you feel the same, then these cozy historical fantasy books are perfect for you.