It’s the Ghost Wonderful Time of the Year! 6 Great Ghost Romances

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

October is in full schwing swing and that means seasonally-appropriate books are in order! According to the rules (that I just made up), spooky reading season applies to the world of romance, too. So today’s list is about ghosts searching for their HEA (happily ever afterlife). It’s time to get in the holiday spirits, pun intended. The ghosts in these books aren’t vicious; while you can find scary ghost romance novels, that’s a discussion for another time. These ghosts would more likely be spooning with you on your bed than standing over it with an axe. (Or like Christian Slater in Untamed Heart, breaking into your house to watch Marisa Tomei sleep. Good grief, y’all, how did we think this was romantic???) Or they may be the ectoplasm that holds your relationship together. And okay, maybe one has a bad ghost.

Today includes six great books, but if you need more, be sure to check out the upcoming novel If I Stopped Haunting You by Colby Wilkens (which you can read about on Jess’s awesome list.) And if you missed the news, the ghost romance ​​The Love of My Afterlife by Kirsty Greenwood is getting the Hollywood treatment. Now, get ready to swoon and sway with these specters. There’s no potter’s wheel, but there’s still plenty of out-of-this-world romance!