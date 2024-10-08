The Best New Book Releases Out October 8, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

We’re getting at this fall thing from all angles. There are cozy books by BIPOC authors, dead boos in ghost romances, and a new book — The Complete Book of Origami: A Beginner’s Guide to the Most Popular Folded Paper Models by Shufunotomo — to help you learn a craft that I suspect will be great for when you’re listening to audiobooks.

Keeping those cozy spirits up, there’s The Restaurant of Lost Recipes by Hisashi Kashiwai, translated by Jesse Kirkwood. It’s the second book in the adorable Kamogawa Food Detectives series. If the category is still Food, But Make It Nonfiction, Alana Yazzie has The Modern Navajo Kitchen: Homestyle Recipes that Celebrate the Flavors and Traditions of the Diné, which has a Navajo Boba Milk Tea that is calling to me.