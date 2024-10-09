Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

In the genre of mysteries and thrillers, novels by Nordic and Scandinavian authors have gained a dedicated following amongst readers around the world. Known for evocative settings that take advantage of the long nights (and sometimes long days) of the far northern part of the globe, these novels are defined by their dark, often bleak vibes and their incorporation of political and social issues.

Nordic noir, as it is commonly referred to, rose to global prominence in the 1990s when translated versions of popular Scandinavian novels became more widely available in English language markets. These novels explicitly incorporated social issues as undercurrents of the main crimes that drove the plot and the detectives that were often the main characters both solved the crime and shined a light on the problems of contemporary society. The realistic, stripped-down style of these writers appealed to readers looking to be drawn into dark stories, and many authors have gained devoted followings for their long-running series that often center around a morose detective solving a continued list of horrifying crimes. Unlike cozy mysteries, these stories rarely offer a tidy, bright ending to the reader, but rather feature a sparse style that recognizes the darkness that’s always just over the horizon.