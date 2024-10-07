8 Must-Read Books That Went Under the Radar Last Year

One of my favorite Read Harder Challenge tasks this year is #21: Read a book that went under the radar in 2023. Between the access I now have to early review copies of books and co-hosting the All the Books podcast, it’s easy for me to become fixated on new releases. The truth is, there are hundreds of thousands of books published every year, and most of them go under the radar. It’s worth taking the time to turn away from the buzzy books of the moment and pick up a recent release that didn’t get the marketing budget to break out.

Of course, “under the radar” is a nebulous term. It can be hard to gauge the popularity of a title, especially in an era of social media bubbles. The book all your friends are talking about might only be popular in your echo chamber, and the biggest bestselling books are often titles getting very little attention from bookish social media. (Think: business books and the latest John Grisham mystery.)